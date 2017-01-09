Nigerian govt constructs fish market – Official

Related News

Wellington Omoragbon, State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD, Edo, says the Federal Government has begun the construction of a fish market at Illushi community in Edo State.

Mr. Omoragbon told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Benin that the fish market was located at Illushi in Esan South-East Local Government Area.

According to him, the market construction which started in December 2016 and is expected to be completed within six weeks; is being funded from the 2016 budget.

“The market will consist of eight open stalls with cold rooms, four toilets, bathrooms and a borehole,” he said.

He said that the location of market was chosen by the state government because fishing was the major occupation of the people.

According to him, Illushi community is located along the bank of the River Niger.

(NAN)