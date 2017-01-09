Man, 28, docked for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Related News

An accused, Abubakar Mustapha, who allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl and also slapped her for refusing to be raped again was on Monday docked at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Mustapha, 28, of Agu-Fayo St., Mile 12 in Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of defilement, attempt to commit rape and assault.

The prosecutor, Ihiehie Lucky, told the court that the offence was committed on December 29, 2016 at Mile 12.

Mr. Lucky said the complainant, Salisu Dada, came to the Ketu Police Station to report a case of rape of her daughter by the accused, also her neighbour.

He said that the victim told the police that the accused made love to her on several occasions in 2016.

Mr Lucky said that the accused would ask his victim to lie on a mat and would then insert his manhood into her private part.

The prosecutor said that on December 29, the accused came back to her and asked her to lie on a mat; but when she refused, he slapped her.

Mr. Lucky said that as a result of the slap, the victim became angry and told her mother what had been going on between her and the accused.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 137, 260, and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He said that he was always having misunderstandings with the victim’s mother in the past and that must have been responsible for being framed.

The magistrate, O. Sule-Amzat, admitted the accused to a bail of N100,000 with two reliable sureties.

She adjourned the case to January 26.

(NAN)