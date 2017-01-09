Car stolen at Abuja Millennium Park

Related News

A black Toyota Camry 2001 model car with registration number DS740ABJ has been reported stolen at the Millennium Park in Abuja on Sunday.

The car belongs to a mother of three, Gift Inegbese, who was at the park for relaxation with family members and a friend.

Abuja Millennium Park, one of the most popular relaxation spots in the Federal Capital Territory, usually attracts large gatherings at weekends and during holidays.

Mrs. Inegbese said she first noticed the car’s key missing but relaxed when her sister checked and confirmed the car was still where she had parked it.

“So, we continued our refreshment at the garden with the hope that we would find the missing key”.

However when the group was about to leave the park at about 6 p.m., it discovered that the car had been removed.

Mrs. Inegbese said she reported the development to the security personnel at the park but was advised to go to the Maitama District police station to lodge her complaint.

A witness, Mohammed Abubakar, who came into the park at about 4p.m later said he had noticed two men inside the car as it was driven out of the park.