Septuagenarian arraigned for alleged possession of human skull

A septuagenarian, Idris Ajao, on Monday appeared before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of a human skull.

Mr. Ajao, 72, was arraigned along with 48-year-old Tajudeen Akonife on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of human skull.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused were arrested with a human skull on December 29 at Iwo in Osun State.

Mr. Wilson said that the duo conspired to get the human skull to be used for charm.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 329 (A) of the Criminal Code of Osun, 2003.

The Magistrate, Olusola Aluko, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties each.

Mr. Aluko said that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and have evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case till February 28 for mention.

(NAN)