London commuters endure transport misery as rail staff strike

Millions of Londoners struggled to work at the start of a week of travel chaos which saw rail networks brought to a standstill by a series of strikes, a media report said on Monday.

“Commuters used cars, boats, bicycles and buses to cope with a 24-hour walkout by underground station staff that left the majority of “Tube” stops in central London closed,” it added.

The media report said it observed that no service operated from mainline stations such as Victoria, Kings Cross and Waterloo.

It said huge queues began building up outside stations, while many major roads in the city were gridlocked.

Software developer, Rajiv Perseedoss, 30, who was trying to get to work in central London from Canary Wharf in the east of the city said he has given up on even trying.

“I’m not a Tube worker, I don’t know about their conditions, but whatever it is, they can’t take it out on everybody,” he noted.

Monday’s walkout on the Tube, which carries up to 4.8 million passengers a day, begins a week of industrial action which will hit rail and air passengers.

A report says there are warnings the problems could spread across the country.

Train drivers on Southern Rail are striking on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, bringing all rail services used by hundreds of thousands of passengers from the south coast and Gatwick Airport to London to a halt.

Southern commuters have already suffered months of delays, cancellations and walkouts in Britain’s worse rail disruption in decades, due to a row over whose role it should be to open and close doors on the trains.

A media report said the dispute could spread to services in central and northern England as other operators look to bring in driver-only trains.

Another report says British Airways staff will also begin a strike for two days over pay on Tuesday, although the impact of the walkout is likely to be limited.

(Reuters/NAN)