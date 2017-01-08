Family of 82-year old retired magistrate killed by robbers thanks Nigerians

Related News

The family of Grace Onaiwu Omoigui, the 82-year old retired magistrate killed by armed robbers, has thanked Nigerians who gathered in Lagos and Benin to celebrate its murdered matriarch.

Speaking Saturday at a Thanksgiving Service that drew the curtain on the seven-day funeral ceremony of Mrs. Omoigui, her daughter, Ifueko Okauru, said the support by family, friends, well-wishers and sympathizers showed that their mother did not die in vain.

The Service held at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church on Airport Road, Benin, shortly after a reception for guests who attended the funeral events.

In her vote of thanks on behalf of the Omoigui family, Mrs Okauru said her family would implement a programme in the church that would benefit members in line with the seriousness Mrs. Omoigui attached to her service there while alive.

She added that the family would engage the parish priest and the church leaders as soon as the funeral activities were concluded.

At the church, the Parish Priest, Paul Enow, led all in attendance on songs of praise and prayer for the forgiveness of the sins of the departed Mrs Omoigui and the repose of her soul.

He also prayed for members of her family and everyone in the congregation before offering holy communion to those who filed out to receive it.



Before the Thanksgiving Service, family members, neighbours, friends and well-wishers had gathered at the SIO Events Centre, also in Benin, to continue the celebration of the life and times of Mrs Omoigui.



Family members had clarified days ago that they were not mourning the death of their matriarch, but instead, celebrating her good deeds and exemplary life of service to humanity.



And the reception was indeed a celebration. The hall was filled to capacity and there was more than enough food and drinks for all.

There were dances by Mrs. Omoigui’s children, grandchildren and other members of the society. There were also songs and tributes in abundance.



Dignitaries at the event include the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Justine Okonoboh, who came in the company of some serving and former lawmakers of the state assembly; the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler; the Executive Chairman of Edo State Internal Revenue Service, Oseni Elamah; former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Edo State, Osagie Obayuwana; and the Osuma of Benin Kingdom, Moses Ozigbo-Esere.

A retired teacher, lawyer, magistrate and lover of music, Mama G, as she is fondly called by family members, died in a Lagos hospital on November 19, 2016, from gunshot wounds she suffered during an attack by dare devil armed robbers in Benin City, on October 24, 2016.



