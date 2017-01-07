OAU gets new governing council

Related News

The governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University has been reconstituted after it was dissolved by the federal government in 2016.

The new council is to be chaired by Yemi Ogunbiyi. Other members include Adekunle Sanni, Muhammed Bello Kaoje, Felix Madubuike and Inowei Akono.

The new chairman of the governing council is a former lecturer in the then Department of Drama and Literature of the university, and a former director of Daily Times Nigeria.

He also served as the Executive Director of the Guardian Newspapers in charge of Public Affairs and Marketing.

The former governing council, headed by Rowland Ndoma-Egba, was dissolved over the crisis that rocked the OAU over the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

The council is expected to stay for four years.