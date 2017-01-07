Sokoto Sharia police seize musical instruments used for Tambuwal daughter’s wedding

Related News

Islamic police stormed the wedding of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s daughter in Sokoto last week, and seized musical instruments used for the event, for allegedly violating the Sharia law, witnesses say.

Witnesses at the high-octane wedding, which held on New Year eve, have been sharing unreported details from the classy shindig.

The religious police unit, known as the Hisbah, responsible for enforcing Sharia practiced in parts of northern Nigeria, stormed the pre-wedding dinner but could not arrest the DJ.

The move was because the music played at the event allegedly violated the Islamic law.

Daily Trust reports that the commandant of the Commission, Adamu Kasarawa, confirmed the development, and said the commission had wanted to arrest the DJ that performed at the dinner but that he escaped.

Mr. Kasarawa was quoted as explaining that it was the commission’s responsibility to correct anything that works against Sharia law.

He also added that the musical instruments alongside other devices seized across the state would be destroyed.

Aisha Tambuwal got married to her beau, Muhammad Mangal, on December 31, at a well-attended wedding ceremony in Sokoto that had many political bigwigs in attendance.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali, as well as the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, were some of the dignitaries present at the wedding.

The marriage was solemnised after the payment of N100, 000 bride price, which was presided over by the Sarkin-Malaman Sokoto, Buhari Sirriddawa.