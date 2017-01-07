Former CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, to address Swiss Business Leaders

Related News

Fletcher School Professor, Kingsley Moghalu, will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 edition of the prestigious Le Rendez-vous du Commerce International (International Business Conference) on January 10, 2017 at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The high-level annual conference is jointly organized by the Swiss bank Credit Suisse and the Swiss state corporations Swiss Export Risk Insurance (SERV) and Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE). Professor Moghalu will speak on the topic “Outlook Africa 2017: How to Cope with Weak Commodity Prices”.

The conference, the fifth since its inception in 2013, will be attended by 200 chief executives of major Swiss international companies, and will be moderated by the Swiss television anchor Olivier Dominik of RadioTelevision Suisse (RTS).

Keynote speakers at previous annual editions of the conference include Yannis Varoufakis, former Minister of Finance of Greece, Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission and Dominique de Villepin, former Prime Minister of France.

Dr. Moghalu served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014 prior to joining the Fletcher School faculty, where he is Professor of International Business and Public Policy.