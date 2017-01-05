Fani-Kayode hails appointment of ex-wife by Ghanaian president-elect

Related News

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed the appointment of his former wife by the president-elect of Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Saratu Atta on Wednesday as a personal assistant to serve in his government which will be inaugurated on Saturday.

“I am very happy for her,” Mr. Fani-Kayode told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Thursday afternoon. “She certainly deserves it because she’s been working with Akufo-Addo for so long and I am sure she will do a great job.”

Mr. Fani-Kayode also spoke highly of Mr. Akufo-Addo while commending his ex-wife for her perseverance.

“Akufo-Addo is my good friend and a great man,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said. “I think that’s why they were able to remain focused after narrowly missing the Ghanaian presidency in 2008 and 2012.”

The Ghanaian president-elect, a member of the New Patriotic Party, emerged winner of the December 7, 2016 elections there, defeating incumbent John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

Ms. Atta, 53, married Mr. Fani-Kayode in 1987 and bore him a female child named Folake in the same year. They parted ways around 1989 when Mr. Fani-Kayode found a new wife, Yemisi Wada.

She is the daughter of the first civilian governor of Kwara State, Adamu Atta, who passed on in May 2014 at the age of 87.

PREMIUM TIMES’ findings also reveal that Mr. Akufo-Addo was once married to Mr. Fani-Kayode’s older sister, Remi.

The Ghanaian president-elect and Remi were married for 10 years and spent most of their time together in Paris before returning to Accra where they later divorced after two children together.

Ms. Atta declined to comment when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.