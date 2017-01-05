FUT Minna expels 700 students for low academic performance, vices

Related News

Musbau Akani, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, says 700 students have been expelled for poor academic performance and bad behaviour in the 2015/2016 academic session .

He made the disclosure on Thursday during the 30th Matriculation ceremony of the university in Minna.

The institution matriculated 5,141 students for the 2016/ 2017 academic session

Mr. Akanji said majority of the students were expelled due to low academic performance and anti social behaviour.

According to him, the institution has cancelled awarding pass mark for first degree courses.

“The score has been raised, most of those expelled cannot score above 1.5,″ he said.

He said the university would reduce the high rate of failures recorded last year, adding that tutorial lecturers from the Postgraduate School would be engaged to assist students.

“We have investigated high number of failures and have put in place structures to address such,” he said.

The vice chancellor, however, advised the matriculated students to be committed to their studies to achieve academic excellence.

He enjoined the students to shun examination malpractice, cultism, theft, and illicit drug abuse, adding that the university had set up a Committee Against Anti-Social Activities to monitor students with anti-social behaviour. (NAN)