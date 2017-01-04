How man, allegedly stabbed to death by lawyer wife, died – Pathologist

Related News

A consultant pathologist with the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Abduldeen Oluwanisola, has told an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan that haemorrhagic shock from stab wound killed Lowo Oyediran.

Mr. Oluwanisola made this assertion while testifying before the court in a murder case against Yewande Oyediran, a lawyer accused of stabbing her husband, Lowo, to death.

Lowo was allegedly stabbed to death by the defendant at their Akobo area residence in Ibadan on February 2, 2016.

The accused was subsequently arrested and charged to court, and six prosecuting witnesses had so far testified since the commencement of the trial.

Testifying as the seventh witness, the pathologist said that a request of coronal autopsy of the deceased from the Nigeria Police made him to receive the body at the Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan, on February 3.

He said the autopsy was carried out at about 10.30 a.m. on February 4 and affirmed that there was a stab wound on the left shoulder, located about 10cm from the root of the neck.

”There was a second fresh incision injury of wound located on the lower outer edge of the lower jaw.

“Our opinion to the cause of the death is haemorrhagic shock from stab wound sustained from a sharp object,” the pathologist said.

Also, in his evidence, Oladeji Olayemi, Investigating Police Officer, IPO, said the defendant had declared in her statement that she did not kill her husband.

According to the IPO, but she agreed to have stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

“She stated that the deceased fell on a knife he was holding and was wounded in the neck when she was struggling to pull herself from the deceased.

“The defendant said the deceased had earlier hit her with a plank while sleeping, and he later picked a knife, and was chasing her within their apartment.

“She said but, she managed to run outside where the deceased fell on the knife,” the witness said.

However, Justice Munta Abimbola admitted the said plank, two Ipads and a Samsung cell phone recovered by the police from the couple’s apartment as exhibits.

The judge then adjourned the case till Thursday for cross examination of the police inspector.

(NAN)