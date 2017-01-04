Police arrest fake soldier for stealing motorcycles

Related News

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected fake soldier allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles, popularly known as okada, across the states in Nigeria.

Benjamin Okon, who allegedly had been parading himself as a military official, was arrested on January 1 following a tip-off from members of the public, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretence that he is a military personnel,” the statement quoted a source as saying.

“His hostile attitude made people not to associate with him. However, when we suspected his moves, we summoned courage to report to the police.”

The suspect, who reportedly made a confessional statement during investigation at the Police Command, said he had an accomplice (names withheld) who received the stolen items from him.

According to the police, Mr. Okon said he often visited neighbouring states to snatch motorcycles, and his accomplice helped him to sell them to prospective buyers.

“I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public,” he was quoted as saying.

“I had stolen countless of Okada, which my accomplice had helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime.

“I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sell (sic) them to some other persons. Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one.”

Dolapo Badmus, the State Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

Ms. Badmus, a superintendent of police, also said the police were making efforts to apprehend the receivers and others connected with the crime.