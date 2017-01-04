Court slams N1.5 million bail on 3 murder suspects

Related News

Three murder suspects, who appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, were on Wednesday slammed a N500,000 bail each with two responsible sureties each.

The accused – Solomon Dibai, 37; Abiodun Ibrahim, 35; and Abass Aponmade, 33 – were charged with a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, M.O. Olajuwon, who gave the ruling, said there was nothing to link the accused with the murder case.

He directed that their case files should be sent to the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the accused committed the offences on November 27, 2016 at about 8.00 p.m. along Ojuelegba Road in Surulere.

He alleged that the accused had shot one Mayowa Afiede in his abdomen that led to his death.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 221 and 231 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Counsel to the accused, Spurgeon Ataene, had urged the court look at the facts of the case properly, insisting “there is nothing linking them to the murder charge.”

He urged the court to grant the trio bail.

The case was adjourned to January 31.

(NAN)