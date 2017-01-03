Gov. Mimiko condemns Southern Kaduna killings

Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State has condemned the killings in southern Kaduna, warning that shedding innocent blood could further worsen the nation’s economic stability.

Mr. Mimiko, who spoke at a prayer meeting on the first day of work in Akure, attributed the success of his administration in the last eight years to the unflinching support of workers.

He said the handing over of the Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari was a milestone in the war against insurgency and prayed for an end to the crisis in the New Year.

“We cannot be praying for economic progress if we continue to shed the blood of innocent people. We should thank God for the handing-over of the Boko Haram flag to the President,” Mr. Mimiko said.

He said the prevailing peace in the state remained the greatest achievement of his administration.

Mr. Mimiko noted that he and his predecessors had laid a solid foundation and done necessary ground work for the incoming administration for the smooth take-off of bitumen exploitation. (NAN)

