Nigeria Customs redeploys spokesperson, 245 others

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, has approved the redeployment of eight Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.

The affected Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are:

• Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD)

• Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B

• Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement

• Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D

• Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I)

• Monday Abueh from Ex, FTZ, & I I to Zone A

• Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C

• Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ

The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

“As all the affected officers report at their new Zones and Commands, the Comptroller-General reiterated Federal Government’s ban on importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders,” a statement by Joseph Attah, Custom’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, said on Tuesday.

“He charged all Officers and Men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of fiscal policy of Government.”