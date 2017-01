Related News

The Nigerian Army has confirmed Sani Kukasheka Usman as substantive Director Army Public Relations.

The confirmation of Mr. Usman, a brigadier-general, was via the WhatsApp handle operated by the directorate.

Promoted late last year from the rank of a colonel, Mr. Usman has been functioning in acting capacity for about two years as spokesman of the Nigeria Army.

His promotion to the rank of a brigadier-general qualified him to hold the office in substantive capacity.