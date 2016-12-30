SSS arrest suspected terrorists in Kano

Related News

The State Security Services (SSS) says it has arrested three suspected Boko Haram fighters at Dirbunde Village in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

The suspects are Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad.

A statement issued by the service, signed by Tony Opuiyo, said the suspects were arrested on Nov. 30.

He said the suspects had perfected plans to carry out a series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices ( IEDs) in selected states of North West zone in November.

It said the service also arrested two suspected terrorists, Sani Digaru and Mohammed Ali on Dec. 25 along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe.

He said Mr. Digaru was shot when he attempted to escape.

“The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth two million Naira (N2m) meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States,’’ he said.

Similarly, SSS said that a new criminal gang which specialises in robbing visiting foreign residents and customers of luxury hotels had been uncovered in Abuja.

It said that the gang had robbed an expatriate on Dec. 5 in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables.

He said the service acting on intelligence and support and cooperation of sister agencies and the hotel management, arrested Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Joseph Eke.

SSS said that while Obadlegwu carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, Eke was the kingpin and mastermind of the operation.

It said all items stolen by the suspects had been recovered.

In a related development, the service said it arrested a notorious fraudster, Auwalu Abdullahi, for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 million and N50 million respectively.

He said the suspect was arrested at Gworon Dutse in Kano Municipal.

“While the Service pledges to consolidate on its successes, it wishes to reaffirm its commitment to safety of all citizens including members of the international community,’’ he said.

He called on members of the public to remain vigilant and conscious of their immediate environs and report suspicious persons, parcels, vehicles to the nearest security formations.

“To this end, the Service wishes to warn such detractors to desist from their nefarious plans as the law will definitely be made to catch up with them,” he said.

(NAN)