Gang robbing foreigners in Nigeria’s capital arrested – SSS

The State Security Service, SSS, said it has uncovered a criminal gang which specialises in robbing foreigners, either visiting or living in Abuja.

Members of the gang who robbed an expatriate in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables, have been arrested, the agency also called DSS, said on Friday.

According to a statement by one Tony Opuiyo for the agency, two of the gang members, Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Ikechukwu Eke, are in the net.

While Mr. Obadlegwu carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, Mr. Eke is the kingpin and mastermind of the whole operation, the agency said.

The agency said it has almost recovered all the stolen items.

It also said it arrested a notorious fraudster at Gwaron Dutse, Kano Municipal, Kano State.

The fraudster was identified as Auwalu Yakasai.

He was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 million and N50 million respectively.

The agency also said it arrested one Bashir Shuaibu on December 5 at Tsamiya village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State for obtaining money from unsuspecting victims through threat messages. He was arrested while in the process of defrauding another victim.