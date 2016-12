Related News

Sariyu Oyetunji, mother of the publisher of Prompt News Online newspaper, is dead.

She died at about 11.00 a.m. Thursday at her residence in Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State.

A devout Muslim, Mrs. Oyetunji, 72, died after a brief illness.

A statement by her first Son, Akeem Oyetunji, says she will be buried at 4.00pm today according to Islamic rites.

She is survived by two sons, three daughters and grandchildren.