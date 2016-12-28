Dogs disappear from Ekiti streets as residents turn to dog meat

Dogs have disappeared from the streets in Ekiti State following rise in the consumption of dog meat by residents, a check by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, has shown.

NAN reports that more people have increasingly turned to dog meat for their nutrition in spite of the taboo hitherto associated with the consumption of dog meat in the state.

In Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Ise-Ekiti, Emure- Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Otun Ekiti new dog slaughter slabs have sprung up as residents devour the meat in homes, restaurants and beer parlours.

A resident said no fewer than 20 of such slaughter slabs exist in Ado Ekiti alone.

“A good number of beer parlours and relaxation centres now make pepper soup and suya from dog meat.

“Because of the high rate of consumption of dog meat, it is now difficult to see dogs on the street and their cost have risen astronomically,” the resident, who craved anonymity said.

Three-months-old dogs previously sold for as low as N500, now attract up to N3,000, while adult go for between N6,000 and N15,000 depending on the size.

Debo Olusola, who trades in dog meat, said he makes an average of N10,000 daily from sale of dog meat suya.

A veterinary doctor, Kunle Adeyemi, warned against excessive consumption of the meat, saying it was “risky and injurious to health” due to rabies content in dog flesh and blood.

(NAN)

