Yuletide: CAN rejoices with Christians, condoles victims of Southern Kaduna violence

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, rejoices with all Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ amidst economic recession and condoles the affected victims of the Kaduna State violence.

The President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that CAN identified with the victims of the Boko Haram attacks in the north-east.

“I congratulate all Christians during this Christmas season when we are commemorating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“We thank God for the joy and hope that the season has brought to all of us.’’

Mr. Ayokunle advised Nigerians to embrace courage to confront the economic recession and the attendant problems. He urged them to learn from Joseph, the husband of Mary in the Holy Bible.

“I admonish all Christians and of course all Nigerians to pick up courage and move on with their lives in spite of the challenges facing us as a nation,’’ he stated.

Mr. Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, expressed optimism that God would turn the unpleasant situation in the New Year .

Echoing similar views, Kwamkur Samuel, Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, expressed gratitude to God that in spite the excruciating challenges of the economic recession the faithful went ahead with the Christmas celebrations.

“The leadership team is grateful to the Almighty God in spite the challenges of the economic recession and the act of terrorism by various terrorists groups.

“We sympathise with the victims of various attacks spread across the IDP camps and Southern Kaduna despite the heavy presence of the security operatives in the country,’’ he said.

Mr. Samuel called on the Federal Government to rise above religious, ethnic and political sentiments in the New Year in order to restore peace and unity to the strife-torn regions of the country.

“It is the prayer of the Nigerian Church that the government at all levels be ready to put aside ethno-religious sentiments and put Nigeria and Nigerians first.”

