APC hails capture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram

FILE PHOTO: Recapture of Mubi Town

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and President Muhammadu Buhari on the great success of Operation Lafiya Dole which resulted in the capture of Boko Haram’s last stronghold, Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday hailed the victory as well-deserved and a welcome development.

The party also commended the Nigerian people for the prayers and support offered to the military in the fight against insurgency.

The APC National Publicity Secretary said:Friday’s capture Of Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram’s last stronghold is well-deserved and a welcome development following the vigorous and focused leadership the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has provided in the fight against insurgency in the North East. The victory is in fulfilment of one of the key promises made by the Party to protect the citizenry and effectively secure all Nigerian territory.

“Going forward, the priority of government is to intensify ongoing efforts at reconstructing and rehabilitating the North East so that displaced persons can return to their peaceful and productive lives.”

