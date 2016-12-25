Christmas: Late shoppers elated over stable price of chicken

Related News

Prices of chicken in Kuje have remained fairly stable in spite of the Christmas celebration, some people shopping late for the festivities observed on Sunday.

Some of the shoppers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria said that contrary to their expectations, increase in price was insignificant.

Bukola Agu who said she had been a regular buyer of chicken observed that the hike in price was not significant and so would not be noticed by people who were not regular in the market.

“There is a little increase because the chicken we were buying N1,300, is now being sold for N1,500.

“For me, I think prices are alright because my expectation was that it will be higher considering the economic challenges and the expected rush because of the season,” she said.

Ms. Agu, however, decried the high cost of rice, palm oil and groundnut oil in the market and called on government to intervene.

Eze Nwafor, another consumer, said prices were reasonable considering what was expected, noting that the major challenge faced during the season was failure of government to pay salaries before Christmas break.

“Prices are really reasonable because I have gone round the market and discovered that the prices of cow and goat meats are still stable.

“The increase in the prices of other items like rice, palm oil and others, is not because of the season, so, for me, prices are reasonable,” he said.

In a related development, Victor Bala, a chicken seller said patronage was high but noted that most buyers had no money to spend.

“They are really coming but the prices they have been asking for cannot even cover our cost prices.

“From the attitudes of the buyers, one can easily understand that they have the intention but have no money to buy,” Mr. Bala said.

He said most of the customers resorted to buying smaller ones of between N1,500 and N1,700.

Mr. Bala called for prompt payment of salaries, especially during seasons like Christmas.

(NAN)