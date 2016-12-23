Buhari reacts to Germany terror attacks

FILE PHOTO: President Mohammadu Buhari (l) being received by the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany during the president’s state visit on Friday (14/10/16). /7712/14/10/2016/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday said the latest terror attacks on Germany are a wake-up call for the rest of the world to show sympathy and solidarity towards Chancellor Angela Merkel in the global effort to neutralise and obliterate terrorists’ agenda against humanity.

The Nigerian leader also extolled Chancellor Merkel’s strong leadership qualities and her compassion towards immigrants from the Middle East and other countries.

President Buhari said he appreciated the Chancellor’s support for Nigeria in dealing with its own domestic challenges, including terrorism.

  FIDEL

    I am amazed at the pervasive stuupiditi that has engulfed Nigeria since the daft and dumb took over on May 29, 2015. It is only in Nigeria that killing of citizens whatever the number, does not matter to the vagabond politicians parading themselves as leaders. From retired Brigadier Buhari to the state Governors, Ministers and expectedly the thieving Senators of the United States of Nigeria who have ‘spended’ all their time stealing and concealing fraud and allocating illegal loans and allowances to selves and cronies.

    Now, ‘listen’ to the new Islamist terrorist in town (Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna) in response to why curfew should exist in Southern Kaduna on Christmas day:

    “I don’t think the state government should be blamed, those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that. We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state, we had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by IRRESPONSIBLE behaviour by certain people.”

    It is instructive to note that this same He-diort and blood sucking Governor who has been paying periodic salaries to Herdsmen Islamist terrorists ostensibly to keep them from attacking non Muslim farmers is now referring to the people of Southern Kaduna as displaying “irresponsible behavior” simply because they protested his collusion and have resolved to retire to self defense forthwith. Vampire El-Rufai has never at any time referred to Fulani Herdsmen as “irresponsible” in their behavior despite the incessant killings and arson that these devils from hell have caused in the Southern Kaduna communities.

    I can only pray that his resting furnace in hell be fired up to degrees equivalent to the number of innocent lives that have been lost through the killings by his beloveth terrorist herdsmen – a people who have not even one of them in court anywhere in Nigeria despite over 19,200 lives lost thus far.———————————-and Buhari never released any statement concerning the killings in Southern Kaduna but he cares about terrorism in Germany. Hypocrite!