Buhari lauds Lagos, Kebbi on production of LAKE Rice

lake-rice-2

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Lagos and Kebbi governments for the successful partnership that gave rise to the local production of LAKE Rice (Lagos-Kebbi Rice).

The president commended the commitment of Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Atiku Bagudu of Lagos and Kebbi respectively in bringing to fruition the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March 2016 on substantially meeting the country’s rice requirement.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Buhari expressed delight at the relatively cheaper price of LAKE Rice especially at this period of recession.

“It gladdens my heart to get reports of our citizens rushing to purchase this cheaper local rice to enable them and their families enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations,’’ he added.

According to the president, what the two states have done is evidence of a new base being laid for the Nigerian economy, founded and propelled by agriculture, away from substantial dependence on oil and gas for national revenue.

The president recalled that in his 2017 budget presentation before the National Assembly, he said that “a new era is rising in which we must grow what we eat and consume what we make.’’

According to him, the LAKE Rice achievement is in furtherance of the above goal.

President Buhari urged other state governments to replicate the laudable example of LAKE Rice in other staple crops and dairy products.

The president pledged the Federal Government’s readiness to continue to support such initiatives by providing the enabling environment, policies and incentives for agriculture to thrive in order for the nation to achieve food security.

He expressed optimistism that the country would attain rice sufficiency by 2019.

(NAN)

  • Otile

    Is Buhari not going to say or do anything about those loads of plastic rice China brought into Nigeria?

    • Rufus

      must you buy them?… na today fake things full market?…. fake drugs dey talkies of plastic rice.

    • Mufu Ola

      Go & eat that rice.Meant for people like you.We prefer the ‘Lake’.

  • Freedom Bini

    Please government should give this to Private Firm to handle.Otherwise it will join the terror of the past.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    YES OOOOO, NIGERIA ON THE WAY TO EVER LASTING GLORY IN AGRICULTURE AND SCIENCE, A BIG THANK YOU TO BOTH GOVERNORS, WELL DONE. I LOVE NIGERIA.

  • Tony Asiegbu

    WATCHING GOVERNORS OF KEBBI AND LAGOS ON TV 2 DAYS BACK PRESENTING THIS LAKE RICE RICE WAS ONE OF THE BEST NEWS OF OUT OF NIGERIA THIS YEAR. THE PRICE AS ANNOUNCED BY BOTH GOVERNORS WAS EVEN MORE IMPORTANT FOR ME, IF IT WILL ACTUALLY SELL FOR N12,000 AND N6,000 FOR 50KG BAG AND 25KG BAG RESPECTIVELY.
    PLEASE MY SOUTH EAST AND SOUTH SOUTH GOVERNORS THIS IS A CHALLLENGE THAT YOU MUST STAND UP TO, AND NOT ALL THESE WASH MOST OF YOU EXCEPT THE ANAMBRA GOVERNOR IS DOING. I KNOW THAT GOD HAS NOT FINISHED WITH NIGERIA YET, AND GOOD THINGS WILL DEFINITELY COME OUR WAY. I ONLY PRAY GOD TO GIVE PRESIDENT BUHARI THE SPEED,GUTS AND WISDOM TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON HIS DIVERSIFICATION PROGRAMME. GOD BLESS NIGERIA.