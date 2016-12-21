Domestic servant docked for alleged rape of co-worker

Related News

A 26-year-old driver, Emmanuel Egwuatu, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old girl, his co-domestic servant, on Wednesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Mr. Egwuatu, who resides in the same house with the victim, is facing a count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

He said that the incident took place on December 8 at Platinum Close, Treasure Garden, Ikate, Lekki in Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State.

He said that the accused entered the room of the victim and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, ‎Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and also tender their statement of account before the court.

The case was consequently adjourned till January 20, 2017 for mention.

(NAN)