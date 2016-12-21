Teenager docked for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl, gets N300,000 bail

Related News

Zion Emori,19, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The accused, who resides in Gbeni Gbeni area of Oke Odo, Abule Egba road, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 6 at in Gbeni Gbeni area of Oke Odo, Abule Egba road.

Mr. Inuoha said that the accused raped his neighbour’s daughter in his room after he lured her in under the guise of sending her on an errand.

“The accused was caught by the victim’s mother who heard the cry of the daughter and rushed to the scene,” he said.

Mr. Inuoha said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi, admitted him to a bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties.

Mrs. Osunsanmi, who said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government, adjourned the case to January 24 for mention.

(NAN)