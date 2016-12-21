Don’t borrow to celebrate Christmas, CAN urges Nigerians

Related News

The Coordinating Chaplain, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Peter Ogunmuyiwa, has advised Christians to eschew borrowing money to celebrate yuletide.

He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

The bishop also urged them learn to manage the little resources at their disposal to achieve best result, reminding them that the nation was passing through economic challenges.

“We should learn to revere God; we should embrace him, appreciate him, don’t do things to impress people and don’t do it to the extent of going into debt.

“We are not just doing a birthday party but we are also celebrating the birth of Christ, because He came into this world as God’s special gift to mankind.

“We should be conscious of the presence of God, no matter the situation and the challenges we are facing at this time,” he said.

Mr. Ogunmuyiwa called on Nigerians to keep praying for peace to reign in the country, noting that some parts of the nation were still facing security challenges.

Also speaking with NAN, Daniel Kadzai, President, Youth Wing of CAN called on Christians to celebrate Christmas with love by extending hands of fellowship to the less privileged, orphans and needy.

“We pray for peace in Nigeria and Africa, in spite all our tribulations; let’s stay together in love and unity.

“I call on the youth to give the country a chance for peace to reign.

“Let’s see Christmas as something that we should celebrate no matter how difficult the past years have been.”

He called on Christmas to see Christmas as the best moment for families and friends to come together in brotherhood.

(NAN)