Nigeria to build nuclear plants – Minister

Dr. Christopher Ogbonnanya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology

The Federal Government says it will embark on building of nuclear plants and careful application of nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country.

Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Onu said that nuclear energy would bridge the energy gap needed to enhance agriculture, advance health, improve education and boost manufacturing in the country.

He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to actualise its dream of application of nuclear energy.

He said that the reason the country chose the Russian state nuclear corporation was because of its essential experience in nuclear technology.

According to the minister, Rosatom will prepare the agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country.

Onu said that the country would in turn prepare an agreement on the development of the project which would determine further steps on the construction of the nuclear power plant.

“Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.

“It is a manageable source of generating electricity and has large power-generating capacity that can meet industrial and city needs.

“It is not like the low-power technologies such as solar that might meet only local, residential or office needs but cannot generate power for heavy manufacturing,“ he said.

He said that the envisaged project would be a success because the plant would be fed from the uranium deposit in the country.

  • truth

    Ride on sir!!

  • CeeCee1818

    Chernobyl!

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      Gbam!!! was just about to write that in my comment

  • nixon

    So long as it’s built near the National Assembly in Abuja, I support it 100%. Don’t bring it near my village o, cos it’s not building it that matters, it’s maintenaning it that is critical. That kind of project has no room for corruption when it comes to maintenance, and you know Nigeria’s govt tract record with that. When the tsunami hit Japan and messed up their nuclear plant, we dictated the radiation in my school as far as CANADA. So be careful what ur playing with Onu.

    • CeeCee1818

      Lol! How far is your village from National Assembly? The only safe spot is half a world away. I don’t trust our maintenance either, we can’t even maintain roads yet we’re expected to maintain a nuclear plant!

      • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

        Lol at Maintain Roads. I even Forgot such Simplest of things is still our mountain on fire to climb.

        • CeeCee1818

          Exactly!

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    “Nuclear power is considered a prominent alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.”””Tell that to the people in Japan and Chernobyl. You guys cant maintain Solar power plant and Hydro dams and now an Atomic bomb? Please we only have one Nigeria. Nigerians say no to this for now. Until we start having good non tribalist leaders.

  • real

    disaster in the making, just another avenue for this fools to loot the country. when more experience and developed country are ending the use of this source of energy. Nigeria is diving head first into it. we have enough gas, coal, solar to meet our need. how about we focus on developing those and expanding their use.

    • Sir Demo

      Are you for real? Dumbo is gone for months now dude. Looting has gone with that traitor. Enough petroleum? And remain captive to the terrorists?

  • GusO

    God bless Nigeria to run, manage and maintain Nuclear Power Plants rigorously in the future. But going by Nigeria’s corrupt standards of today, I don’t see that happening and that places the country as a whole in danger of nuclear accidents. Whether our yet to be trained nuclear engineers and their leaders will place patriotism, work rigor and dedication over corruption remains to be seen.

  • Otile

    Buhari is a tribalist nobody can trust him with nuclear materials.

    • CeeCee1818

      What has tribalism got to do with nuclear material?

      • Otile

        Oh yes, as an ungodly tribalist Imam Buhari can always use dirty bombs to harm those he hates and you know it.

  • easyman16

    It’s a welcoming idea but very dangerous because corruption will not allow the nigeria government to Maintain it so it must Be built close to asorock

  • Arogbo

    It’s a welcome development, but I’ll suggest that such Nuclear Plants should be located in the most peaceful region of the federation. Building such plants in the north would be a total disaster because of jihadists who would like to kill all of us so that they can have seven virgins waiting for them at the gate of hell and building such plants in the South East would mean that IPOB and its biafrauds co travelers can easily obtain nuclear materials from such plants to annihilate all of us in order to attain their goal of a breakaway republic. The best place suited for such plants would be either Akwa Ibom or Ondo States. Usually, Nuclear Plants are build close to the sea.

    • thusspokez

      Building such plants in the north would be a total disaster

      Here we go! Inject the usual tribalism and religion into every discussion. Is any where in the world 100% safe for nuclear plant? Is Israel, Pakistan safe for nuclear plants?

      • Artful ºDodger

        Israel is very safe. Rag head Pakistan is not!

    • CeeCee1818

      Lol, do you think those people would want it in their backyard?

  • Castro

    Another Russian Ajaokuta fraud is about to take place.

    • thusspokez

      Tut tut tut! Nigeria NEVER learns!

  • thusspokez

    He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to actualise its dream of application of nuclear energy

    Bwwwwwhahahahahahahah! This is a country that can’t even run its oil refinery or protect its pipelines. Seriously, what makes Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu think that Russia will help Nigeria accomplish its nuclear energy dreams?

    Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu should understand that when it comes to anything nuclear, the West and Russia are in agreement. The West would easily dissuade Russia from going ahead. And Russia as they did with the building of Nigeria’s steel mills will milk billions of dollars from the federal Nigeria and sabotage the project — the west knowing all along but keeping quite about the scam in return for Russia’s assurance that it will sabotage any such project from inside.

  • Artful ºDodger

    Ok, but remember to put in your own backyard. For a country with a track record of lacking in maintenance culture, you the one envisaging and championing it backyard is only good for it.

    • CeeCee1818

      Agreed. But you know they won’t.

  • Odus

    That’s a great ambition. We have to aspire higher. That’s fine with me as long as it is not made in China and proper maintenance and transparency is there. Go for it! A journey of a thousand mile start with a step.

  • Sir Louis

    Minister Ogbonnaya Onu, we dont need nuclear plants for energy because Nigeria lacks technical and scientific competence for the management and maintenance of such infrastructure. For energy, try solar, build more hydro electric plants and at worst, go for coal powered electricity!

    • CeeCee1818

      Ethiopia just opened a brand new hydroelectric dam. That’s the route Africa should follow.

  • Charlie

    It would have been a good thing if Nigerians are going to build it, but as usual with the Nigerian government we are going to be a consumers of nuclear power like we are consumers of everything, not the producer. We a going to be dependent on the Russians until we cannot pay them and the will leave us, like they did in Ajaokuta. Then the plant will become a moribound white elephant. The good news is that the Russians are not going to spend one kobo of their money for the project despite their promise and Nigeria is too broke to be ripped off right now.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    Idiots, jumping from pillar to post! You have not taken care of the little devices you have by way of maintenance and here you are jumping to the use of nuclear energy! Unless you want to kill all Nigerians overnight, then go ahead and import nuclear power into Nigeria.

    Bunch of nincompoops!