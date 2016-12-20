Nigerians abroad remit $35 million home in 2016

Photo credit: Jumia Travel
Photo credit: Jumia Travel

The remittances from Nigerian migrants have increased to about $35 million dollars in 2016, the Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration, IOM, Enira Krdzalic, says.

She made this known during the Annual Migration Dialogue on Tuesday in Abuja to mark this year’s International Migrants Day.

Ms. Krdzalic said according to the World Bank reports, the significant increase of remittances of Nigerian migrants from $21 million in 2015 made it the second largest recipient of remittances in Africa.

She said that on that note, Nigeria ranked the fifth largest recipient of remittances in the world from its citizens who sent home money to relatives and friends.

“According to the World Bank report, remittances have reached levels nearly three times higher than official development corporation funds with global figures of remittances still expected to grow.

“Remittances have been expected to grow at an average of 8 per cent annually in the period from 2013 to 2016, to about 700 billion dollars in 2016,” she said.

Ms. Krdzalic explained that migration did not have negative impacts on nations but also had positive impacts when done through the due process.

She said that the aim of the joint initiative was not to stop migration but to work together to ensure that migration process was safer and better managed.

The chief of mission said migration should be an informed choice by migrants with genuine reasons rather than a desperate leap into the unknown by embarking on dangerous trips to the “other side’’.

She added that migration could be made a story of hope, future, and improvement rather than a tragedy and death, which was why the advocacy against dangerous migration was the centre of IOM campaign.

Ms. Krdzalic said this had further re-validated the urgent need for key stakeholders including policy makers to come together and design an appropriate response mechanism to strengthen policy response.

She said they also have to agree on strategic approach for mainstreaming migration into the national development agenda, considering the role of migration in the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a remark, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said that migration was not a crime but healthy for integration and development of nations.

He said: “It becomes a challenge when it is done illegally, desperately and dangerously which is why the focus should be on measure to address and manage the scourge of illegal migration.”

He said if not properly managed, people would use the opportunity to perpetuate criminal acts like human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking amongst others.

Also speaking, Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, said there should be sensitisations and stringent measures to discourage youths on illegal migration.

She said Nigerians should be dissuaded from going through hostile circumstances in a bid for greener pastures as “the other side is not as green as they think”.

The presidential aide said a lot of Nigerians had been killed and others on death row in foreign countries just for being illegal migrants.

The programme is funded by the Swiss Development Cooperation within the framework of the Nigeria-Swiss Partnership on Migration and Implementation.

The programme is implemented by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • arewethishopeless

    … million dollars or billion dollars …

  • growthengine

    That should be billions of dollars

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      i wonder oh. Because $35m isnt what they said was the diaspora remittance they were targeting. it was in $Billions.

  • BenAri22

    OK chairman, we’ve pointed out it is billions. A quick trip to Wikipedia shows it was approximately $21 billion last year (2015) and a projected $20 billion this year. $35 billion is a hallucination, given economic conditions…

    That’s why the old geezer (PMB) who is thrashing around for economic policy wants to corner that money by forcing it all through a few channels (at official rates), so those who transfer in lose 20-30% of its true value. That my friends, is what is masquerading as genius in Aso Rock.

    Nigeria’s budget was N6 trillion this year, maybe 60% of which was spent. This is $9 billion. Hmmm, $20 billion in remittances (mostly to the south) vs. $9 billion in Federal budget. That’s incredible. It is also an irresistible, mouth-watering target for PMB and the reason you cannot stop the forex black market going underground. (Remember his trying to shutdown transfer companies other than the Big 3 who dutifully force Nigerians to use fraudulent rates?) Problem is, unfair laws are not obeyed….

    So, running after remittances from hardworking Nigerians in diaspora is no excuse for a thoughtful economic policy. This Presidency is just passing PMB daily like a bad dream he keeps struggling to comprehend….

  • Decimator

    This in earnest poses the question to the successive leaders and upholders of the Status Quo in the Nigerian Enclave, who goes on brandishing themselves as the best of patriots, Saints and lovers of their country Nigeria , who are really the Patriots of the Nigerian Enclave?

    Is it the same Clique that have successively mismanaged Nigeria’s resources, who have robbed and stashed the Nation’s Wealth in different foreign Countries, (A report according to the Executive Director of United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, UNODC, Dr. Antonio Maria Costa, confirmed that a staggering sum of $400 billion was estimated to have been stolen and stashed abroad by corrupt Nigerian leaders between 1960 and 1999.),Or the Youths of this Country who they have consistently denied the chance of actualization of their potentials.

    The same youths who many of them out of frustration left the country looking for other places to actualize their dreams, the same youths who despite the challenges they are facing in their different places of sojourn, still make every effort to remit whatever they can in support of their relatives and little projects in Nigeria, with the result now that the same Nigerian government and its upholders of the Status qou, who frustrated
    them out of the Nigerian Enclave in the first place has to acknowledge that the nation’s foreign exchange earnings through remittances has become second to oil revenue, since they have never bothered to establish any other export oriented industry.

    Do these youths that have been successively disenfranchised over the years by the Nigerian government and the upholders of the status quo, many of whom have found their way to the Diaspora, not deserve to be accorded the Heroes and real patriots of the Nigerian Enclave?

    And if we factor in that most of them are from the southern province of the Nigerian Enclave, we now know who really the patriots of the Nigerian enclave are.

    What an Irony?

  • Rommel

    Isn’t it a shame that the 10 million Nigerian diaspora contribute more to the nation than the 150 million consumers inside it with some always shouting “our Oyel money !!!!!!!!!!!!!!,our poyel money !!!!!!!!!!!!!!,na our Oyel money dey feed Nigeria

  • Emeka

    PremiumTimes must always crosscheck what they dish out to the public. The heading says $35million, but in actual fact, it’s $35billion, so take note PT!

  • So oju abe niko

    These estimates are unrealistic. If Nigeria with an estimate of $35B is the second largest recipient in Africa in 2016, the largest recipient is presumably Ghana. If Ghana get’s $35B investment into her economy in 2016, it would show big time. The diaspora remittances into Nigeria is most probably less than $10B. Anything above $10B is a gross exaggeration. Assuming we have 5 million Nigerians living abroad, that approximates to an average of $2000.00 per person.