Buhari meets Ghana’s President-elect Akufo-Addo

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with visiting President-elect of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Mr. Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that the relations between Nigeria and Ghana would be deepened during his time as president.

The president-elect said he would assume office on January 7.

“The relationship between our two countries is so important for our countries, West Africa and Africa. I think those of us who are in positions of leadership need to know each other and have an understanding and address the main concerns of our populations,” he said.

The Ghanaian president-elect stated that he was in Nigeria on a private visit to Lagos where he participated in the Future Awards, Africa.

He described his meeting with President Buhari as fruitful, adding that he used the opportunity to introduce himself formally to the president and wished him happy birthday.

“I came on a private visit to Lagos on Sunday to participate in the Future of Africa Awards and I thought it is proper that I take that opportunity to come to Abuja to pay my respect to the President.

“But in the meantime, I have come to introduce myself to President Buhari so that we begin to know each other.

“I had the opportunity to say a belated happy birthday to the President. His birthday is an important day in my life because that day is my late mother’s birthday.

“We had a very good exchange. We are determined to grow the relationship between our two countries.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei, on December 9 announced that the country’s main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo ,won the December 7 Presidential election.

He said Mr. Akufo-Addo defeated President John Dramani Mahama by 53.8 percent to 44.4 per cent of the total votes cast during the election.

(NAN)