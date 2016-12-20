Indonesia announces new visa policy for Nigerians

Related News

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry Purwanto, on Tuesday announced his government’s new policy for issuing visas to Nigerians and other foreigners wanting to visit Indonesia for any purpose.

Mr. Purwanto told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that under the new policy, his Embassy would no longer be involved in visa processing, but only in the collection of visa applications.

The ambassador, who did not give any reason for his government’s new visa policy, said the processing of visas to Indonesia would henceforth take a much longer time.

“Nigerians seeking visas to Indonesia should know that the

Indonesian government has introduced a new visa application and issuance policy.

“Under the new policy, we as an Embassy in Nigeria have been withdrawn from processing visas.

“All we are now required to do is to collect visa applications and send them to Indonesia for processing. We now have to be taking authority from Jakarta.

“We, therefore, want to tell Nigerians seeking visas to Indonesia to now begin their applications at least two weeks in advance, to enable us send their applications on time to Jakarta,’’ he said.

Mr. Purwanto enjoined Nigerians to always ensure that authentic information and documents were provided in their visa application forms, to avoid visa refusal from Jakarta.

The ambassador, who restated his government’s commitment to issuing more visas to Nigerians, said that about 1,000 Nigerians were issued visas to Indonesia this year.

He also said that his government would continue to create the right environment for mutual trade relations and people-to-people interactions between genuine Nigerians and Indonesians. (NAN)