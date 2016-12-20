Indonesia announces new visa policy for Nigerians

Flag_Indonesia

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry Purwanto, on Tuesday announced his government’s new policy for issuing visas to Nigerians and other foreigners wanting to visit Indonesia for any purpose.

Mr. Purwanto told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that under the new policy, his Embassy would no longer be involved in visa processing, but only in the collection of visa applications.

The ambassador, who did not give any reason for his government’s new visa policy, said the processing of visas to Indonesia would henceforth take a much longer time.

“Nigerians seeking visas to Indonesia should know that the
Indonesian government has introduced a new visa application and issuance policy.

“Under the new policy, we as an Embassy in Nigeria have been withdrawn from processing visas.

“All we are now required to do is to collect visa applications and send them to Indonesia for processing. We now have to be taking authority from Jakarta.

“We, therefore, want to tell Nigerians seeking visas to Indonesia to now begin their applications at least two weeks in advance, to enable us send their applications on time to Jakarta,’’ he said.

Mr. Purwanto enjoined Nigerians to always ensure that authentic information and documents were provided in their visa application forms, to avoid visa refusal from Jakarta.

The ambassador, who restated his government’s commitment to issuing more visas to Nigerians, said that about 1,000 Nigerians were issued visas to Indonesia this year.

He also said that his government would continue to create the right environment for mutual trade relations and people-to-people interactions between genuine Nigerians and Indonesians. (NAN)

  • Col. Nemesis Mariam

    This is perhaps aimed at reducing the amount of drugs brought into Indonesia by Ibo drug barons.
    The long processing period required to obtain a visa will definitely discourage them from visiting Indonesia when they could quickly obtain visas for other countries and make a killing quickly.

    • Hero Hugo

      Why pointing fingers to igbo people on this subject. Have you forgotten how many igbo business importers patronise the Indonesia market .or you just want to insult your people

      • Lt. Col. Nemesis Mariam

        Would you sweep your people’s indiscretion under the carpet?
        What manner of asinine rubbish are you talking about here.
        Must you only point out the evil deeds of others while ignoring same in your people?
        What religion are you anyway?
        It is no secret that the Ibo are ahead of everyone in peddling drugs in Indonesia.This explains the one- size-fits-all punitive measures the country is implementing to stem the tide of this menace to civilized society.Deal with the simple facts.

        • Mcbioseh

          Your cynic is certainly not against drug barons but against the Igbos as a people. Drug peddling and other crimes transcends all tribes and religions.

          • Mariam, Nemesis (Col)

            I said that one particular group is ahead of everyone else.
            This means that others participate as novices who play in the minor league.
            What is cynical about this simple truth?
            Anyway, Premium Times has no stomach for my comments. They may not allow me post a word for the rest of the week. Say hello to OTILE on my behalf.

  • Stella Dominic

  • Rommel

    There is nothing that is manufactured in indonesia that cannot be made in Nigeria,if not for the mental laziness of Nigerians,why should a Nigerians travel to Indonesia? they can issue their visa in langkawi I don’t give a rat’s arse

  • God Save Man From Man

    Indonesia currently issues little or no visas of any kind to Nigerians. Even professionals who already live and work in South East Asia are consistently refused visas, even when the application is done by their employers who are reputable multinationals. Same applies to the Sabah region of Malaysia, where they are quietly implementing a blanket refusal of entry to all Nigerian nationals. I think Indonesia should go ahead and shut their embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria should do same.

    But more importantly, Nigerian government need to do a lot of introspection. What are they doing to curtail the economic desperation that drives the level of emigration and criminality by some Nigerians in many of these foreign countries.

    In some countries, national passports are not easy to obtain. The government carefully vets nationals and their reasons for travelling before issuing them passports to travel out of the country. Nigeria needs to institute a similar measure to ensure that those that travel really have genuine and meaningful engagements wherever they are going.

    The ministry of foreign affairs and the Nigerian diplomatic core as a matter of urgency, needs to come up with a framework or plan to repatriate a lot of jobless and criminal minded Nigerians who are giving the country a bad name all over the world. The activities of these relative minority is beginning to impact heavily even on the majority of Nigerians – decent tourist folk, genuine students, genuine business people and professionals who work in foreign lands

    • Kayode Dominion Bamitale

      There is no need to vet who get Nigeria passport as long as he/ she is a Nigerian. The Constitution guarantees that okay. Nigeria is no exception! It is the responsibility of every other country to determine who to issue visa to ; not Nigerian government! Don’t make suggestions to infringe on people’s right to go live and work wherever they choose ( that is a fundamental right universally). Let me draw your attention to the fact that many of those consulate officials are criminally culpable and are involved in large scale visa issuance fraud. So who do we blame for crime committed in their countries? Finally, when it comes to crime, every man bears his father’s name! If I meet you outside the country, I don’t care where you come from in Nigeria ( even my father’s compound!), If I can’t determine who you are , and what you do, I keep you on suspicion list and at arm’s length. Every country have their own fair share of criminality, that’s why there are laws and law enforcers. Are Nigerian leaders ( politicians, judges, civil servants, academics, soldiers, police, and religious leaders) not involved in criminal activities? Are they not celebrated and worshipped for their criminality, are Nigerians not supporting and hailing their criminal behaviors even on social media? The change begins with each and every one of us where we are. I am a respected Nigerian any where I am found; I display identity with dignity anywhere! I don’t bear the burden of other people’s criminal stereotyping. People are forced to change their perspective about who Nigerians are when they come in contact with me or my associates (I have few Nigerian friends of impeccable character that I associate with). Every man has a choice of what he wants his future to look like! The choice is yours !