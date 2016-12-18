Nigerians react to 2016 GCE results released by WAEC

waec

Stakeholders in the education sector received the news of the release of the 2016 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, with mixed reactions.

Some respondents commended the improved performance of the students in the result released by the West African Examination Council, WAEC, in Lagos on Friday compared to the 2014 and 2015 editions.

Other stakeholders, however, harped on the need for a significant improvement that would impact on the quality of education generally in the country.

Olu Adenipekun, Head of the National Office of WAEC, who announced the release of the release of the results, said that there was an improvement compared to candidates’ performance in the same examination in the 2014 and 2015 diets.

Similarly, Elizabeth Obande, a secondary school teacher, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday praised the performance of the students.

Ms. Obande stated that the performance showed an improvement and congratulated students who passed with credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics.

According to her, the seven per cent that engaged in malpractice is insignificant compared to the positive result recorded.

“The percentage of students whose results were seized due to examination malpractice is insignificant compared to those who passed.

“Comparing this year’s result to that of 2014 and 2015 as announced by WAEC, 2016 result was better and that indicates that there is progress in the education sector.

“I want to encourage teachers not to relent in their efforts because the result shows the knowledge they have imparted in the students.

“The students also should ensure they work hard by reading, their books and avoid being distracted by the social media; with this the country can record better results in the future.’’

She said that the recent quality assurance training carried out in schools emphasised on the importance of quality students and not just teachers.

She noted that the performance was evidence of such training.

Meanwhile, Samuel Ogbe, a parent, noted that though the performance was better than the two previous years, there was the need for improvement.

He said that the government should invest more in the education sector to enable the country to attain up to 80 per cent excellent results in external examinations.

Mr. Ogbe suggested that students’ workload should be reduced and that obtaining credit in Mathematics and English should not be compulsory criteria for admission into university.

According to him, students should focus on their area of specialisation instead of writing subjects not relevant to their courses.

He cited the example of art students writing Mathematics and Science students writing English in external examinations.

For James Ogwu, a post-graduate student, the result was not encouraging.

He said that only 39 per cent passing with credit in Mathematics and English was not good for a country like Nigeria.

He, however, noted that the performance was not unexpected since most people who wrote the examination had been out of school for a while.

According to him, being out of school can affect their performance as the Internet and social media have made students deviate from the tradition of reading their books.

“Most of them can spend hours on the phone browsing Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and even playing games on the Net and spend little hours on their books even when they have exams ahead of them.

“The drive for technology has overtaken the need to read by students and it is not healthy for the education system.

“Government and stakeholders in the sector should find a way to marry technology and education for a better Nigeria,” Mr. Ogbe said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Watch man

    Did the performance evaluation take into consideration the widespread malpractices? In some centers candidates pay the invigilators between N700 and N1,000 per paper (depending on your location). Until this widespread malpractice is checked the performance cannot be a true reflection of candidates’ effort.

    • Ayo Oyewusi

      I think the issues of malpractices are grossly exaggerated, Most markers are well trained to spot these malpractice and honestly, you have be totally naive not to see when a 16 year old SSS student is cheating. Having said that, there were about 7% recorded malpractices this year, which falls within the margin of error.

  • TOPE

    Hi everyone, how are you doing today, my name is Olu Blessing i am from
    Oyo state i wrote my WAEC Gce early this year at Odonguyan Grammar
    School with few of my friends that couldn’t afford a special center
    too.When the result came out, unfortunately for me i didnt passi failed
    the subjects i needed most i was already thinking of how to get money to
    enroll waec again and which trade i will learn before then but i was
    encouraged a bit when i saw a comment about one great waec officer Mr
    Richard and how he has helped people upgrade and released there results,
    at first i kicked against it and i taught it was one of those
    fraudsters. i decided to see if he could help me i called him and
    explained every thing to him ,i gave him all my exam information and
    later he called me to go and check the result and that changed the whole
    story.My result is now upgraded and owe it all to MR RIchard.So friends
    wipe your tears the solution to all bad result is here, call Mr Richard
    on 08108333387

    • Ayo Oyewusi

      Sorry, what exactly did you say happen? what is this “upgrade” you talk about? kindly be clearer.

  • TOPE

    Hi everyone, how are you doing today, my name is Olu Blessing i am from
    Oyo state i wrote my WAEC Gce early this year at Odonguyan Grammar
    School with few of my friends that couldn’t afford a special center
    too.When the result came out, unfortunately for me i didnt passi failed
    the subjects i needed most i was already thinking of how to get money to
    enroll waec again and which trade i will learn before then but i was
    encouraged a bit when i saw a comment about one great waec officer Mr
    Richard and how he has helped people upgrade and released there results,
    at first i kicked against it and i taught it was one of those
    fraudsters. i decided to see if he could help me i called him and
    explained every thing to him ,i gave him all my exam information and
    later he called me to go and check the result and that changed the whole
    story.My result is now upgraded and owe it all to MR RIchard.So friends
    wipe your tears the solution to all bad result is here, call Mr Richard
    on 08108333387