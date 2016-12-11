Shiloh 2016: Nigeria will still experience gross darkness – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo
The General Overseer, Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), David Oyedepo, said that Nigeria would still experience gross darkness. He called for special prayers to overcome the difficulties.

Mr. Oyedepo, who was quoted in a live streaming broadcast, described the economic downturn in the country as a holocaust.

He noted this at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun, during the annual Winners Chapel prayer convention, Shiloh 2016, tagged “My Case is Different’’, taken from Genesis Chapter 47 Verses 15 to 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the annual programme was a mountain of divine encounter for salvation healing and deliverance.

“Anyone who keys into the kingdom investments covenant will overcome the gross darkness that awaits the world.

“As Christians, you should understand and have the spirit of giving no matter what it takes to give,” Mr. Oyedepo said.

Reacting to the programme, some Abuja residents expressed joy and fulfilment, saying they had a lot to be grateful to God for.

Deborah Peters, a member, said that Shiloh was a refreshing programme that was meant to make every Christian experience divine breakthrough and increase in their lives.

Ms. Peters advised Christians to be open minded with their concerns at this period and all times so that they would encounter God’s visitation.

“We have to make sacrifices of giving like Papa (Mr. Oyedepo) pointed out so that we will encounter increase, breakthrough, unending grace, protection and even deliverance.

“For us to gain all of these, we have to, with the help of the theme of Shiloh open up to God to have his way in us.”

Rose Benjamin, a member that attended the programme from Kaduna, urged Christians not to take their encounter with God for granted for it must be followed with testimonies.

Ms. Benjamin said she encountered God because she believed Him for a divine intervention in the aspect of pregnancy and her prayers were answered.

“God took me to a different level I never expected; that is why it is good to pray fervently without season.

“My husband and I prayed and believed God for divine intervention; it was our topmost prayer point and we held onto every prophecy declared by Bishop.’’

On his part, Damola Arogundade, a driver, said he encountered God’s presence in the 2012 Shiloh after he had obeyed all what the Bishop asked the congregation to do during the impartation service.

Prominent clerics from all works of life were represented at the programme as well as nations.

(NAN)

  • Paul Young

    The man who is worth $150m according to Forbes and has 5 private jets, 2 expensive universities amongst other businesses is asking people, some of whom earn minimum wage, to continue ‘giving’ to avoid being caught up in the great darkness. Ok!

    • Watch man

      Unfortunately, that is the brand of messages we hear from most “pulpits” today.

    • Ibrahim

      Don’t always criticize what u don’t know! He only said 2017 would be a tougher year. The press puts this in a way to make you think bad of the man of God..FYI Oyedepo NEVER said people to give to avoid being caught up in the darkness. I was there when all these were said…

      • MO the Observer

        what did the Bishop said abeg tell us

      • my kehind

        Have the man allowed you to enter his private jet just once dont forget it is your money he used in buying it and you busy with your footwagos defending the indefensible in any civilized society they will be in jail now

    • my kehind

      con artist of the highest order with a congregation full of mumus

  • Stella Dominic

  • Omoba1

    This is one of the reason why Nigeria continue to be a country of backwardness. 2017 is going to be a tough year – sure, even the rats in the streets know that due to lack of food waste in 2016 and the FG not having a clear cut economic plan. However, he went further to say that special prayer is required – PRAYERS! No action from him and his congregation, no advice to the FG, just prayers. Prayers will get Nigeria out of the recession – Na wa.

    May I remind Oyedepo that Martin Luther King was a pastor and when he noticed the oppression melted on his people, he didn’t just stand on the podium to pray, he moved, he organised, he acted. He didn’t stay at his church to collect tithes and offerings and deceived black people with stories from Exodus, he challenged black people to speak out and stand up for their rights.

    Oyedepo we don’t need prayers – prayers don’t work and won’t work. You are a leader with a platform for true positive change. We have bad leaders that won’t change because they do not fear the people. We need men like Oyedepo, Adeboye and the two Chris in Oregun Ikeja to create a movement to challenge the poor governance issues in Nigeria, not just be speaking from podiums but by marching to Aso Rock. That is the way to put the fear of God into these wicked political elites, that is the real prayer – prayer by action.

    • MO the Observer

      GUY, God go bless you for this piece. you said it all

    • jon

      Speak out more

  • Gius

    Dear prophet. People are not godly by praying, but godly by doing God commandments. “”If you walk in My statutes and keep My commandments, and perform them, then I will give you rain in its season, the land shall yield its produce, and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit. Leviticus 26:3.

    John 9:31

    “Now we know that God does not hear sinners; but if anyone is a worshiper of God and does His will, He hears him.”ķ

    1 Peter 3:12

    “For the eyes of the LORD are on the righteous, And His ears are open to their prayers; But the face of the LORD is against those who do evil.“ Dear Prophet Oyedepo tell your co-elites to stop stealing and Nigeria shall prosper. While you continue to pray for the elites, they continue to steal more. The more the people pray for their leaders , the more rapacious they become. The more the people pray, the richer you become and the poorer they are. Perhaps if they do the opposite for once, thing’s might change.

  • amazing2012

    Same statement year after year ! You cast fear in your ignorant followers, so that they can submits their hope to you for prayers. Chrisitians are fools, who allow themsleves to be converted to ATM outlets, while the pastors are riding jeeps and flying jets with their money.

  • my kehind

    The man said if you invest into kngdom convenant foundation you will not see misey guys go put all your money in his ministry

  • Anietie Sunday

    May God Almighty forgive yu all for insulting this God ordained Man of God.
    kingdom investment, giving to the needy, given to parents & other act of generosity, done willingly, are scripturally embedded as means of having financial enlargement. If yu have issues with the man of God emphasizing wat d Holy Bible says, then yu really need deliverance.
    where was your father when Dr Oyedepo sacrifice his energy, early life, time to wat has now become a renowned place of worship?
    May God forgive you all.

    • Omoba1

      What has Oyedepo sacrifice? Is it more than Martin Luther King, Samuel Ajayi Crowther, Herbert Macaulay or Malcom X – these are religious leaders whose names will continue to echo as long as the living breathe.

      Yes Oyedepo built a business empire on the back of the Christian faithfuls. I am not interested on the multiplying effect of his money or how members contributed to his success, but it’s about that time he transcended to a bigger course. He will never be poor again, so the quest for riches and scamming should end now and he should focus more on the true welfare of his members and country and not just by praying and sympathizing with them through false hope, but by engaging politicians and making them do their jobs.

      Oyedepo has been offering prayers since the 80’s and Nigeria is deteriorating further and will continue to deteriorate if we continue with this prayer thing or the other scam of believe the God will not allow harm or hardship come to you or your family. Hardship is already in Nigeria, if you are not aware, you are earning lesser than what you earn last year and it’s not going to get any better if we adopt the advise of your pastor, Oyedepo.

      • scarido

        Well said, all these so called MOG are just business men and most of them are criminals.

  • scarido

    Oyedepo should sell all he has and give to the poor, that’s what Jesus would have done,. Hypocrites !!!