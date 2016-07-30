Parents of Nigerian-Turkish International College students decry call to close schools

Nigerian Turkish Nile Univesity

The Parents Teachers Association of the Nigerian-Turkish International Colleges (NTIC), has called on the Nigerian Government to disregard any request for the closure of the schools in the country.

The parents, who made the call on Saturday in Abuja at meeting, said the accusation that the schools were a training ground for terrorist was baseless and unsustainable.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Turkish Government recently asked the Nigerian Government to close down all the Nigerian-Turkish International Colleges (NTIC) in the country.

According to the Turkish Government, the Nigerian-Turkish International Colleges belonged to Fetullah Gulen, accused of sponsoring the July 15 failed military coup in that country.

The country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Hakan Cakil, said this while hosting the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Shehu Sani of the APC, who represents Kaduna Central in the house.

Mr. Cakil alleged that the schools belonged to Gulen`s movement, a cult of personality that runs a secretive transitional network aiming to overthrow the Turkish government.

“The accusation is baseless and a slight on us parents and the Nigerian Government,” Hauwa Abubakar, a parent, who has three children in the school, said.

She maintained that the parents know the operators of the schools to their homes and families, adding that they could not have been involved in such practices.

Sani Balogun, Vice Chairperson NTIC primary, added that there was something unique in the school and called on the Federal Government to react to the Ambassador`s call.

Shehu Abudulahi, also a parent, however, said that if the school was doing anything wrong, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should investigate.

He urged parents not to be too emotional about the call made by the Ambassador to the extent of dropping names.

He stressed that there was, however, a need to carry along all the 17 NTIC in the country in the fight to ensure that the schools were not closed.

Mr. Abudulahi, a professor, added that the schools were playing very significant role in the development of education in Nigeria and should not be closed unless it was found wanting and culpable.

He said that the school was one of the most secured in the country, adding that even in the hit of Boko Haram activities in the North east, it remained open in Yobe.

He further added that so long as the NTIC had operated within the laws of Nigeria, it should be allowed to remain in operation.

He, therefore, urged the parents to remain resolute in their struggle to ensure that the institutions were not closed.

He also urged the operators of the school to continue preparing for the new school year, saying “there is no shaking.’’

Awulu Awulu, first Education Secretary of the FCT also a parent at the meeting, appreciated the NTIC management, and urged parents to stand by the school in its trying period.

According to him, the call by the Turkish Ambassador for the closure of the NTIC was targeted at parents and not the institution.

He, however, advised that regardless the anger in the parents, they should follow due process in their struggle.

The parents at the meeting were unanimous in saying that they would stand by the NTIC to the end to ensure that it was not closed down as requested by the Ambassador.

The NTIC had been operating in the country in the past 18 years. Some of its old students at the meeting said they would join their parents in backing the institution.

(NAN)

  • JasV

    Has anybody ever checked the content and curriculum of courses offered by these Turkish colleges? If the purpose is to aid educational development, how come they do not have them in relatively poorer and islamic countries like Niger and Chad? I am sorry for any Nigerian parent who decides to send their children to these type of schools.

    • Babso

      You really missed the point. NTIC is not a charity organisation and so they are here purely to do business in educational and medical sector of Nigeria economic. I have my children there and your “sorry” is inconsequential.

  • Collins

    Why has the Turkish govt never mentioned this to Nigeria before the failed coup in their land? I smell some mischief somewhere but in any case the Nigerian govt needs to set up a high powered investigative panel comprising of intelligence chiefs, police, diplomats, and educationists to unravel the veracity of these claims. When a foreign govt, for whatever reasons makes such weighty claims against its own citizens we have no choice than to look into it. If the reverse was the case am sure Nigerian-owned schools would have, at best be shut down by now in other countries.

  • THE TRUTH ABOUT NTIC COUP ALLEGATION

    Let’s face the fact without bias in our minds: every rich-man has dirty corners. NTIC is owned by First Surat group, a Turkish company into educational and medical services.Fetulah Gulen is one of the board of directors of the company that owns NTIC. Only last year, this man was accused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey for sponsoring the July 2016 failed coup against his government. The truth is that Fetulah Gulen must have crossed the path of the President in one way or the other.

    The allegation that NTIC schools are training ground for terrorist is baseless. It is only meant to rope Fetulah Gulen. NTIC is the only school in Nigerian encouraging yhe love of math and science in Nigeria. Parents should not be scared