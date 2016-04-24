Blind graduate puts up own kidney for sale

IMG_20160424_143105

A 32-year-old visually impaired man, Kamilu Suleiman, has decided to sell one of his kidneys to further his education.

A graduate of Electrical Electronics from Kaduna Polytechnic, Mr. Suleiman did his Youth Service Corps in 2014.

Explaining the reason for his decision, Mr. Suleiman said, “Frustration is what brought the idea of my readiness to sell one of my kidneys just to get money to sponsor my education. I really want to be useful to the society. I don’t want the effort of my parents to go in vein.

An indigene of Ilobu in Osun State, Mr. Suleiman was born and grew up in Kaduna State as the second of 7 children.

While explaining how he lost his sight, he stated that he was diagnosed with Glaucoma at the National Eye Centre Kaduna in 2009, but lost his sight completely in 2012 .

“I was supposed to graduate in 2012 but because of a carryover (C.O) I got in one subject, I went for my NYSC in year 2013 and finished in year 2014.

“I was posted to Plateau State but requested for redeployment back to Kaduna due to my condition. After I became completely blind I decided to live with a friend to avoid my parents seeing me in this condition because I don’t like seeing them worried.”

Mr. Suleiman said his goal is to study courses and programs that will enable him maximise his present situation.

“So I’m appealing to well meaning Nigerians to help me with a job or scholarship to further my education. I have applied to various media organizations seeking for job but I didn’t hear anything positive.

“My effort to look for somebody to sponsor my Masters program didn’t yield result. I just want to further my education so as to be useful to society and help others in my condition too.

“My parents don’t have the money and I don’t to be a burden on them,” he said.

He explained some of the steps he has taken to seek support from influential Nigerians.

“I got a letter from Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) to my governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in 2014. Another letter to Chief Imam of Yorubaland, Mustapha Ajibade, and to the Chief Imam of my home town seeking for assistance but I’m yet to hear from them.

“The letter to the governor I gave it to his personal Assistant, Alhaji Sikiru. I also spoke to Deputy Speaker House of Representatives who is from my home town, Lasun Sulaiman Yusuf, who also promised to help me but as I speak to you he has stopped picking my calls,” he said.

Mr. Suleiman said he had also sent a letter, through courier, to Shehu Sani, an activist who currently represents Kaduna Central in the Senate.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Maria

    And some idi0ts are squandering bilions upon billions in the same clime. Nigeria politicians are wicked and lawless people. They have no empathy and may the judgement of God descend on all of them and their entire families and generations.

  • Umar

    Abdullah Garba, Can you please provide info on how to reach this young man, I am ready to take up his masters bill (tuition, books and feeding) as long as he is doing it in the country. please let me know how to reach you

    • aisha ani

      God bless you, everyone needs to get tested regularly especially if you have a positive family history. It is heart breaking to watch a very active person slowly lose their sight. Even though I don’t know you or the young man I thank you for your kindness.

    • linda Ohuro

      I too will like to render what little assistance i could….please contact me on facebook @ Linda Ohuro

  • Soje Ibrahim

    I’ll love to help this young man. Please I need him to contact me sojeibrahim66@gmail.com

  • TYLER FLYNNS

    Goodday everyone we the global hospital are in need of kidney right now,we urge you to be a donor and there is total sum of money that will be given to you…the sum of $500,000 contact us via email globalhospital541@gmail.com .Thanks for your donation,,,note that good readers should knpw that without the NKF this surgery cannot be carried out and you should know that the NKF exist.people use this means to trick others be wise!!!!!!!!!

  • Alice Deller Val

    Dear Sir /Madam,
    Do you want to sell your kidney? Are you
    seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to
    financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us
    today and we shall offer you good amount for your Kidney. My name is DR
    Damian Wood am a Nephrologist in DWOOD KIDNEY CLINIC. We specialized
    in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of
    kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. We are located in
    Turkey,USA, Malaysia,Indonesia,Spain. If you are interested in selling
    or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact me via
    email:(Damianwood986@GMAIL.COM) or call +16513142132

  • dr rowland kane

    Hello, my name is Dr Rowland Kane from UK TRANSPLANT CENTER. Am a
    nephrologist and am contacting you to let you know that a 51 years old
    man from lagos state, Nigeria is in desperate need of a kidney donor. the
    donation of a huge amount of money has made for him to get a kidney
    transplant .the donor is needed and his family is ready to give 500,pounds
    to a serious donor in other of appreciation to the donor and not for
    selling a kidney due to financial problem.please save the life of this man
    by contributing one of your kidney to keep him alive and be well again.for
    more information, please contact the email below via
    UKTRANSPLANTCENTER01@GMAIL.COM.
    Thanks for your donation we really do appreciate and may God bless you DR
    ROWLAND KANE; NOTE: a good reader should know that this surgery cannot
    be carried out without the help of NKF. and you should know that the NKF
    still exist.people use this means to trick others be
    wise!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Jamesralpheal666

    This is to inform the general public Male or Female who are healthy and 100% serious in selling their kidney should urgently contact our Hospital,no matter where you are in the world and we are given very huge amount of cash. As we have a lot of patients who are here for kidney transplant, Are you seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down.We specialized in Kidney Surgery/transplant and other organ treatment, we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living and healthy donor. If you are interested in selling your kidney please. don’t hesitate to contact Us+1(702) 518-9117)OR you can reach through us with this email(Jamescollinz55@gmail.com)and if you are anywhere around the Africa kindly contact this number(+2348108843531) for more details. All you have to do is to follow some simple steps and help our team understand your requirements: Best Regards….

    • salim

      I am ready 1. kindey for sale and big money

  • Leo Clinton

    we the kidney department of apollo hospital are in urgent need of kidney donors,and we are using this medium to inform the public who are above the age of 18 and are willing to donate their kidney at the rate of 150,000 usd.if you are willing to donate your kidney kindly contact on our EMAIL ID:- apollokidneydept@gmail.com. mobile number:- +918438176918

  • dr james

    Do you need an urgent financial help? do you need a loan to start up a business or to pay up your debt? we are offering loan at a low interest rate now. contact us through this email Landonjackloanlender@gmail.com.

  • Dr. Ambrose

    Welcome
    to Ambrose kidney Foundation. do you want to sell your kidney or other
    organs if yes apply for a sale today and you will be given the maximum
    satisfaction you need contact me via email:
    ambrosekidneyfoundation@gmail.com

  • Anirban Bose

    Do you want to sell your kidney? Are you seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us today and we shall offer you a maximum good amount Rs 50 lakh for your Kidney. My name is Dr. Anirban Bose am a Nephrologist in MOHAN KIDNEY FOUNDATION. We specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. We are located in Indian, Turkey, USA, Malaysia,Indonesia,Ghana,Poland,Spain. If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via e-mail: Mohan.Kidneyfoundation@consultant.com

    Regards
    Dr. Anirban Bose
    +918524073447
    Mohan foundation

  • Dr Bartholomew Williams

    Welcome to Toronto General Hospital, Specialist hospital that buy kidney ($370,000.00 Dollars), Do you wish to sell your kidney in exchange of money? If yes, Then contact Doctor Anthony Craig today to get a reliable and good transaction for good money and for a better Surgery, Contact us Via: torontogeneralhospital@aol.com

    Waiting for your responds…..
    Best Regards….
    Dr Anthony Craig

  • Robert Mao

    DEAR SIR/MADAM
    Do you want to donate or sell your kidney for money, APOLLO HOSPITAL is urgently in need of O+ve ,A+ve B+ kidney donors. If anyone is willing to donate his/her Kidney: note we are going to offer you a good amount of money for your kidney and your satisfaction is our priority please contact us through email on:
    Robertmao75@gmail.com Or Mobile on:
    DR ROBERT MAO…+918012118075

  • Robert Mao

    DEAR SIR/MADAM
    Do you want to donate or sell your kidney for money, APOLLO HOSPITAL is urgently in need of O+ve ,A+ve B+ kidney donors. If anyone is willing to donate his/her Kidney: note we are going to offer you a good amount of money for your kidney and your satisfaction is our priority please contact us through email on:
    Robertmao75@gmail.com Or Mobile on:
    DR ROBERT MAO…+918012118075

  • DrHarvard Phillips

    This is to inform the general public Male/Female who are healthy and %100 serious in selling their kidney for the Amount you which to sell should urgently contact Dr.Harvard. As we have a lot of patients who are here for kidney transplant,Our hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery/transplant and other major treatment. whatsap me +919036540137 or e-mail drharvardphillips@gmail.com