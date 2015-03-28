Jakande urges Nigerians to accept winner of presidential poll as God’s choice

Related News

A former Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande, on Saturday urged Nigerians to accept the winner of the presidential election as God’s choice for the country.

Mr. Jakande told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos after he was accredited for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ilupeju, Lagos that Nigerians should consider the day a crucial one.

He urged them to ensure that they performed their civic rights by voting to choose the leader of their choice.

“I urge my friends and colleagues to do everything right this day,” he said in apparent reference to the political class.

“I want everyone to know that Nigeria is greater than all of us and we must do everything to protect it,” Mr. Jakande said.

He appealed to Nigerians to protect the image of the country in the course of carrying out their civic responsibility.

“I plead with Nigerians not to create any situation that would threaten Nigeria’s existence,” he said.