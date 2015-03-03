Over 60,000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroun – UN

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees on Tuesday said it would relocate Nigerian refugees from Kousseri, a city in Far North Province of Cameroun, to a camp in c where urgent shelter and sanitation construction were already underway.

Speaking at a briefing in Geneva, Adrian Edwards for the UNHCR said the relocation convoys from the border to Kousseri will begin Wednesday.

He said following screening procedures, the UNHCR would organize daily transfers of 2,000 refugees to the camp.

At Minawao, the UNHCR would provide basic relief aid, like blankets, kitchen sets and soap.
The camp is currently hosting 32,621 Nigerian refugees.

Mr. Edwards said Cameroon’s Far North region had seen a new level of refugee influx over the weekend due to clashes in North Eastern Nigeria between regional military forces and insurgents, Boko Haram.

According to him, Cameroonian authorities said so far about 16,000 Nigerian refugees had entered the country.
The Nigerian military, in early February, said it would begin a six-week onslaught against the terrorists that have taken over Northeastern Nigeria.

The UNHCR said due to this operation, the agency did not have access to border areas where refugees have arrived.

The agency noted that together with humanitarian partners, including the World Food Programme, International Medical Corps, IEDA Relief and public concern, the UNHCR was ready to conduct screening at the transit site and to provide emergency assistance in health, nutrition, water, and food for new arrivals.

Mr. Edwards said the Cameroonian government has continued to provide critical escorts for humanitarian and relocation convoys to ensure the physical protection of refugees and humanitarian actors.

He said the UNHCR was discussing setting up a second refugee camp, further away from the insecure border because of the progressing security situation in the area.

He said that once screening was completed, the relocation would bring the total number of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon to nearly 66,000, of whom 41,571 refugees had already been verified by UNHCR.

Responding to reports that insurgents were impersonating refugees, Mr. Edwards said being a common situations in conflict situation, the UNHCR had implemented screening mechanisms to separate people.

He said a refugee must not be a combatant as clearly specified in the Refugee Convention.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    These Northerners fleeing into French Cameroon based on APC rumors of advancing Boko Haram are cowards. Why can’t they stay put, fight back, and defend themselves?
    I am ever proud of my Igbo people who stood their ground to defend themselves against real genocide aided by Russia, Arabs and Great Britain. If my people did not put up fierce fight for 3 long years the murderers would exterminate the Igbo race and occupy our land to steal oil.
    God bless Ndigbo.

  • CUS T O M-AUCTI0N-MARKET

    THE NIGERIA CUS_TOM AU_CT_I0N MARKET HAS BEEN OFFICALLY OPENED FOR 2017,
    Contact UMAR I. ABUBAKAR 07063495356
    We se..II all kinds of to.kunb0 ve.hicles at che@p ra.tes, e.g. G0lf2, 3, 4, 5
    ALSO A BAG OF RICE ALSO GOES FOR #N8,5OO PER BAG FOR 10 BAGS AND ABOVE
    G_0_I_f 2, 3, 4, 5 from N2OO-N3OO,OOO
    To_yo_ta Cam_ry b,I,g d@ddy= N35O,OOO
    H,o,n,d,a a,c,c,ord b,a,b.y boy=N45O,OOO…….