2015: PDP thanks Nigerians for support

FILE PHOTO: Goodluck Jonathan campaigns for reelection in Katsina
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their renewed solidarity and overwhelming support for President Goodluck Jonathan and other PDP candidates in the 2015 general elections, vowing to reciprocate by working harder, more than ever before, in ensuring more prudent management of resources at all levels.

The party, which noted that it is already coasting to victory with the support of the people, said its National Chairman, Ahmadu Mu’azu, has directed all PDP candidates as well as would-be government appointees under the party to prepare to go the extra mile to make huge
sacrifices after the victory.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, in a statement on Sunday said all serving elected and appointed PDP government officials have also been directed to set the tempo for the new era by redoubling their efforts and making more sacrifices in reciprocation of the support of the people.

“The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wishes to thank the Nigerian people for their renewed and overwhelming support for our party and our candidates in the 2015 general elections.

“We also appreciate the massive collective support given to our Presidential flagbearer, President Goodluck Jonathan especially in the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency.

“Indeed, it is heartwarming to note the faith, confidence and hope our people have renewed in us for a more prosperous tomorrow. We therefore state in the strongest possible terms that we will not let them down. This show of love and support by Nigerians brings out the best in us. We must reciprocate by making huge sacrifices and working harder, more than ever before to give our people the best.

“In this regard, our National Chairman, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu has directed all PDP government officials including state governors, federal and state legislators, ministers, commissioners, local government chairmen, councillors as well as all political heads of parastatals to be prepared to make sacrifices, which must be the face of PDP governance across board.

“We must make sacrifices that will strengthen our bond as a nation and rekindle the resilient spirit in our people for greater accomplishments. We must make sacrifices that will consolidate the gains already recorded in the Transformation Agenda of the PDP-led government in all sectors of the economy. We must make sacrifices that will guarantee a better tomorrow for our children and generation yet unborn, in keeping with the manifesto of our great party and the visions of our founding fathers,” the statement said.

The ruling party assured that stringent measures would be put in place at all levels to plug loopholes, curb economic waste and eliminate corrupt practices in all sectors.

While restating its appreciation to Nigerians for their support, the PDP said it is always guided by the yearnings and aspirations of the people and urged Nigerians to continue in their solidarity with its candidates and government at all levels.

“The PDP as a party believes in the people. We derive our power from the people. Indeed, all our policies and actions are always guided by their wishes and aspiration and not from the whims of a few individuals. It is on this note that we invite Nigerians from all walks of life to continue to join hands with us to achieve the Nigeria of our collective dream, which path has been well articulated in the manifesto and ideology of our great party”, the PDP said.

Signed:

Olisa Metuh
National Publicity Secretary

  • Ola

    lol.

  • Mamman

    Delusion of grandeur… You’ll be surprised at the resilience of Nigerians after their minds are made up. We shall see.

  • Godfrey Etokebe

    SING ALONG EVERYONE

    PDP don come ooo

    Higher

    PDP don come ooo

    Higher

    PDP come again ooo

    Higher

    PATA PATA we dey win again oooo

    Higher

    VOTE GEJ and PDP for sustainable TRANSFORMATION of NIGERIA!!!!!!

    • Really??

      GOD FORBID TO VOTE PDP.

  • evi

    Forward ever, backward never, Nigerians say no to a 73 years old dictator and tyrant masquerading as a democrat .We also reject buhari’s godfather, tinubu who wants to rule Nigeria by proxy and turn Nigeria to his personal property as he has done to lagos .

    • hummm

      Say yes to president Buhari. He rocks!!!

  • felix

    WHICH SUPPORT U ARE LIVING IN A FOOLS WORLD THERES NO SUPPORT 4 UR PARTY STOP FOOLIN UR SELF OLISAH METUH

    • peter

      Agree with you , mr. voice of reason.

  • Eniola Adeola

    The beautiful thing about Mr president(GEJ) is his very sense of humor and respect for humanity,we the Nigeria youths are solidily behind you and we also appreciate all your efforts toward making NIgeria a better place for us.More grace to you elbow.Lets March for GEJ.

    • Tunsj

      Kindly speak for yourself. Eniola Adeola should March for GEJ.

    • Trina

      You mean lets crash for GEJ?. Yes, you guys can go ahead and do exactly that. Wishing you all the luck you can get.

    • The Nigeria Future Project

      If he loved humanity so much he should not have let 15,000 of our fellow country men lose their lives in the North East. Maybe he loves the humanity in France more than he loves Baga – where 2000 died and he has yet to say acknowledge their tragedy. Enough with the delusions of evil incarnate.

  • Eniola Adeola

    I am very pleased with the efforts Mr president and Mr Oliseh Metu is putting towards transforming the polity and we you the say more grace to your elbows.

    • The Nigeria Future Project

      Is Ayo Fayose an evidence of that transformation? Of the violence in the hometown of Mrs. Jonathan?

  • Eniola Adeola

    GEJ is our man.

  • Jika

    Really????????

  • Eniola Adeola

    Yes,confirmed.

  • Anene Mercy

    Carry go nigerians are behind PDP. It is not about Chatham house but about our wish and who we want.

  • Anene Mercy

    Thank God for the shift of of the election. APC has seen that they are not on ground. If the election had gone on, on Feb 14, they would resort to violence after losing shamefully.

    Their noise has died down. The reality just set in.

    • Seriously

      You are seriously wishing the noise will die?it will get louder and louder. Stay tuned , you havent seen anything yet.

  • Victor Gee

    PDP has the structure to win this election, APC is only floating. They have relocated to London, I don’t know what they want to achieve by that, but am sure it is only nigerians that will vote in this election. And their choice is final.

  • Etang Chris

    Up PDP, Up GEJ. Thanks to Metu who still appreciate the support of the majority of Nigerians despite to name calling from PDP off and online rats and thugs.

  • inuwa kate

    In fact am so impressed with the latest onslaught against boko haram. I can now sleep with my two eyes closed. Thanks to Mr president. I will vote PDP and Mr president.

    • The Nigeria Future Project

      Tell that to the people in Maiduguri and Jos and the Northeast who have now started “sleeping with their 2 eyes closed. News flash – Chibok parents have also started sleeping with their 2 eyes closed. Such a grand delusion.

      • Abufata Gumi

        Give Kudos when it is earned. Don’t always criticise and accuse. You known the meaning of satan. it is “the accuser”

  • taiwo

    I am highly impressed by the maturity and high level of intelligence that has come to be associated with the press statements from the PDP which shows that truly they are the only national party in this country.THis is a sharp contrast from the hate speeches that Nigerians have come to associate the APC with

    • The Nigeria Future Project

      I guess this goes to show that as human beings we only hear what we want to hear. What “maturity” are you referring to? Have you listened to Fani-Kayode recently? Do Ruben Abati’s statements ring a bell? Or are referring to Edwin Clark and Ayo Fayose’s level of maturity? People are indeed very funny – living in grand illusions.

      • taiwo

        story for the gods

  • hummm

    Who the hell is supporting these morons?. It sure aint me. You guys are definitely loosing comes March 28. Bunch of empty suits.

  • Maitama Tambari

    Olisa Metuh is still dreaming and speaking very loudly in his sleep recalling all the wickedness Nigerians suffered in the hand of thieves, corrupt criminals, mischievous characters, thanking Nigerians for being patient with PDP. WE BELIEVE CHANGE! YES WE CAN IN NIGERIA.

  • Tayelolu

    Which Nigerians? Real and human ones in flesh? Or non-existing ones in the bought Permanent Voters Cards? Which Nigerians is Olisa Metuh and PDP thanking?

  • Eniola Adeola

    GEJ keep doing it,we are behind you.

  • Eniola Adeola

    we are solidly behind you GEJ. No matter d opposition from satanic forces and haters of Nigeria, we shall surely overcome. Nigeria is a nation under God and no cabal or terrorist group can hijack the nation. We will continue to campaign here for your re-election to people who have live here,work here ,pay their taxes here and have their PVCs here not in Chatham house.

    • Funso

      Ọmọ àlè.

  • Gaskiya

    For SIX years, the Nigerian military was unable to fight Boko Haram.. But here is election time, and President is unsure of winning. And Boko Haram and loss of territory to them is an issue. Suddenly, the military woke up and promised to renew the battle against Boko Haram and win in SIX weeks! So what happened? Why did the Nigerian military refuse to engage Boko Haram the way it appears to be doing now for SIX years? Which military is actually doing the fighting against Boko Haram-our military or a foreign military? What is the role of the imported South African mercenaries in this fight against Boko Haram? What are the conditions of engagement of the South African mercenaries in the light of the officially expressed reservation of the South African authorities in Nigerian authority engagement of the South African mercenaries in the war against Boko Haram? What is the implication of engaging the mercenaries on the professional integrity, honor of our military? Why did we have to engage the South African mercenaries? Will the truth be out? Is the ultimate script which the Nigerian military has been co-opted to advance is that “eh look you do not change a “winning” Commander”! But why did the “Commander”-President Jonathan lose for SIX years? Is the refusal of the “Commander” to fight Boko Haram for SIX years not ultimately political in view of SIX years and SIX weeks? Is this “Commander”-President Jonathan-therefore an honest “Commander”?

    • Etang Chris

      The problem with APC is that they are dafts. Where in the world was any terrorism war won over night. It was people like u and buhari without certificate who initially raised false alarm that Muslim were being killed in the north. Buhari specifically said that war against boko haram was war against Muslim.

      The northern elders even threatened to go to ICC.

      They supported boko haram and collaborated with US to block FG from procuring arms. But lucky enough all these hurdles have been surmounted and the military is now on offensive.

      Thank u Mr president.

    • nwaeke

      And you think it is one day they use to procure war equipments?. Even if it was, the main selles being the U.S has refused selling arms to us. Doesn’t that strike a nerve in your small brain?.

  • Abufata Gumi

    Thank you PDP. You have shown that you are a party that has the interest of the people at heart. Nigerians are behind you. Thank you

  • uzo

    supporting PGEJ gives us happiness

  • yes Mr presdient, we thank you to for your goodworks.

  • kemi

    PGEJ is the way forward for our dear country that is the reason for our support

  • Tunde philips

    say YES to GEJ…. NO to Buhari.

  • Its seen as our civic duty, GEJ for naija

  • ubong ekanem

    PGEJ with you nigeria is safe

  • Etang Chris

    My friend in borno state called me to say that the borno people now have confidence in Mr president. Many displaced communities have returned and they are happy.

    They are optimistic that it is only re electing president Jonathan that will guarantee the sustainance and long lasting peace in their area.

  • faith adams

    All hands are on deck to ensure victory in the forth coming polls

  • kingsley obi

    For peace,progress and unity to flow across all regions and ethnicity GEJ remains the only option

  • faith adams

    Our President’s second term bid is well deserved as his track record speaks good of him.

  • Emeka215

    Your Highly welcome!.

  • Dr Sam Nwiyordee

    Nigerians will surely keep the supports coming, no retreat no surrender. UP GEJ

  • Mrs benita akpan

    YOU ARE WELCOME SIR

  • shamsudeen sadiq

    We are going to march GEJ back to the villa on march 28th,Tinubu and his gang of high way economy rapists can go hang themselves after that

  • Yusuf Ahmed

    Chief Olisa Metu, keep doing the good job. The sky is your starting point!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Yusuf Ahmed

    Last week, there was a massive protest against Boko haram in Chad. The week before, it was Niger Republic which protested against the terrorists. Only yesterday in Cameroon, over 10,000 demonstrated against the blood thirsty Islamic terrorists from Northern Nigeria. …But in Nigeria, the leaders of the North canvass for amnesty for the terrorists….and the pastor’s wife organizes mass demonstrations against the President and not the terrorists…. and the opposition leaders elsewhere join hands with the incumbent to condemn terror & fight terror. But in 9ja, the opposition party is with the terrorists. … So why are we like this? Is Nigeria really a country?

    • Nwaobilor

      Thank you my brother. The signs are clear, those on the side of the terrorists are no longer hiding in their closets. They now even struggle to rule the populace by force.

  • uko bassey

    GEJ is never leaving aso rock till 2019!

    • geraldine jaja

      GMB will never sit in aso rock forever…

  • tunji braimoh

    Jonathan must as a matter of urgency position the armed forces to forcefully stand against any plot to cause violence after the elections and to protect our citizens who are determined now more than ever to say a more resounding no to the former dictator whose supporters are busy now threatening fire and brimstone and hallucinating over their propaganda induced unrealistic projection of victory

  • Nelson David

    Vote for Peace, Vote PDP

  • nafisat

    I vote GEJ all day!

  • Ndubuisi Chinedu

    PGEJ till 2019!!!

  • taiwo

    The very many secrets of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), has been opened up. The Lion of Bourdilon is not a saint afterall. His several estates, his land deals, how he converted Lagos State properties to his personal belongings. The least is endless, it took an hour, thirty minutes to show the whole truth about BAT.

    For a man who stole this much, owned such estates, lands, companies, took 13% of Lagos State Internally Generated Revenue, owned a private Airline and is still acquiring more, at the expense of the state, what right and audasity has he to talk agaist corruption?
    Worse of all, he is not a Lagos indigene, but was born and bred there. His original home state is Osun. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is extremely corrupt and his two candidates will be roundly rejected on the 28th and the 11

    • Ukpono

      BAT is a green snake in a green grass. Plus the fact that he looks awful. The money no dey show for em face at all.

  • Bassey

    GEJ must rule again

  • ahmed

    GEJ now till 2019

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    I agree with you Mr Teriba and I have stated these views (in less elegant terms of course) over the years.