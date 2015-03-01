2015: PDP thanks Nigerians for support

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their renewed solidarity and overwhelming support for President Goodluck Jonathan and other PDP candidates in the 2015 general elections, vowing to reciprocate by working harder, more than ever before, in ensuring more prudent management of resources at all levels.

The party, which noted that it is already coasting to victory with the support of the people, said its National Chairman, Ahmadu Mu’azu, has directed all PDP candidates as well as would-be government appointees under the party to prepare to go the extra mile to make huge

sacrifices after the victory.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, in a statement on Sunday said all serving elected and appointed PDP government officials have also been directed to set the tempo for the new era by redoubling their efforts and making more sacrifices in reciprocation of the support of the people.

“The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wishes to thank the Nigerian people for their renewed and overwhelming support for our party and our candidates in the 2015 general elections.

“We also appreciate the massive collective support given to our Presidential flagbearer, President Goodluck Jonathan especially in the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency.

“Indeed, it is heartwarming to note the faith, confidence and hope our people have renewed in us for a more prosperous tomorrow. We therefore state in the strongest possible terms that we will not let them down. This show of love and support by Nigerians brings out the best in us. We must reciprocate by making huge sacrifices and working harder, more than ever before to give our people the best.

“In this regard, our National Chairman, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu has directed all PDP government officials including state governors, federal and state legislators, ministers, commissioners, local government chairmen, councillors as well as all political heads of parastatals to be prepared to make sacrifices, which must be the face of PDP governance across board.

“We must make sacrifices that will strengthen our bond as a nation and rekindle the resilient spirit in our people for greater accomplishments. We must make sacrifices that will consolidate the gains already recorded in the Transformation Agenda of the PDP-led government in all sectors of the economy. We must make sacrifices that will guarantee a better tomorrow for our children and generation yet unborn, in keeping with the manifesto of our great party and the visions of our founding fathers,” the statement said.

The ruling party assured that stringent measures would be put in place at all levels to plug loopholes, curb economic waste and eliminate corrupt practices in all sectors.

While restating its appreciation to Nigerians for their support, the PDP said it is always guided by the yearnings and aspirations of the people and urged Nigerians to continue in their solidarity with its candidates and government at all levels.

“The PDP as a party believes in the people. We derive our power from the people. Indeed, all our policies and actions are always guided by their wishes and aspiration and not from the whims of a few individuals. It is on this note that we invite Nigerians from all walks of life to continue to join hands with us to achieve the Nigeria of our collective dream, which path has been well articulated in the manifesto and ideology of our great party”, the PDP said.

Signed:

Olisa Metuh

National Publicity Secretary