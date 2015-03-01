Nigeria Police arrest teacher for allegedly raping, infecting victim with HIV

Related News

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Alhassan Adamu, a teacher at Tappare-Ganye Community Islamic Centre, for allegedly raping and infecting at least one student of the centre with HIV/AIDS.

Confirming the arrest, the police spokesperson, Othman Abubakar, said that the suspect was in their custody and helping the CID to ascertain the allegations levelled against him.

“As soon as investigations are done, and the suspect found wanting, he will be charged to court,” Mr. Abubakar said.

He therefore, warned female students to be wary of randy teachers who would seduce them under for marks.

There are reports that no fewer than 13 students might have been infected by the randy teacher though the police are yet to verify the figure.

“We also heard that but whoever has a case should please come forward. For now, we are dealing with only one case,” Mr. Abubakar said.

Reports say that the suspect started his sexual assault of his victims about eight years ago. However, nemesis caught up with him when one of his victims, scheduled to get married on March 13, was discovered to be infected with HIV/AIDS. The victim’s suitor had demanded a health check.