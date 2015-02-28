Jonathan, PDP plan to cripple Buhari — APC Campaign

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APCPCO) has condemned as bestial and undemocratic the dastardly plot by the Jonathan-led ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to clip the electoral success wings of the opposition APC through a proposed grounding of aircrafts and freezing of bank accounts belonging to stalwarts of the party.

The spokesperson to the Buhari campaign, Garba Shehu, said, “The plot to destabilise the APC and cripple its flag-bearer, Muhammadu Buhari, according to a statement by the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation may be linked to the unsettling global attention on the Party after the opposition candidate’s triumphant performance at the United kingdom’s think tank, Chatham House on February 26, despite futile public protestation by a PDP rented crowd in London.”

He continued, “In as much as we understand politics to be a game of wits and guts, yet the desperate way and manner the PDP and its henchmen are going is anathema, criminal and inimical to our nascent democracy and civilised human behaviour. Hence, any attempt by anyone to cripple the APC and its presidential candidate will be foiled by the citizens who have taken over the movement of change as symbolised by General Muhammadu Buhari. The hint we gather from sources is that the government, through its agents, is plotting to ground aircrafts and freeze bank accounts of APC stakeholders. But history has shown that the forces of evil can never succeed against the zeal of men and women of virtue and good deeds.

“Information at our disposal has uncovered the ruinous plan by the Jonathan administration to use the Aviation Ministry and secret arm of the Security Service to hound and clampdown members of the APC, by prospecting obnoxious means that would ground private jets belonging to senior members of our party, in order to halt and slow down Buhari’s world-acclaimed phenomenal popularity as President-in-waiting.

“There is also a plot to block or freeze the bank accounts of APC chieftains like Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Rotimi Amaechi (Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Organisation), and other prominent leaders believed to be funding the General’s campaign; and availing him their aircrafts for electioneering purposes,” Mr. Shehu said.

Mr. Shehu recalls “that private jets conveying APC Governors, Amaechi of Rivers State and Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, were either prevented from taking-off or landing during crucial political occasions, particularly during the infamous Ekiti State gubernatorial elections that saw PDP’s Ayodele Fayose ‘defeating’ Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a most controversial “military-assisted” contest now known as ‘Ekiti-gate Tape’”.

