Fresh Polytechnic crisis looms as lecturers prepare for strike Wednesday

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics have said they will down their tools if by Wednesday, the Nigerian Government refuses to implement an agreement it entered with them over four years ago.

The lecturers in 2014 suspended an almost one-year long strike after promises were made by then newly appointed Education Minister, Ibrahim Shekarau, that their demands would be met.

The lecturers said none of the items on their list of demands have been attended to.

Some of their demands include what they termed the “continued discrimination” against polytechnic graduates in the public service and the labour market in Nigeria, including the non-release of white paper on visitation to Federal polytechnics.

They are also protesting the non-implementation of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadres and its arrears as from 2009 when salary structure was approved.

They also decried the non-establishment of A National Polytechnic Commission and the “wrongful recognition” of the National Board for Technical Education as the regulatory body for polytechnics

The lecturers also want more funding for polytechnics, appointment of competent people into governing councils and adequate funding of state polytechnics by their various owners.

In another vein, the ASUP President, Chibuzor Asomugha, told reporters, after an emergency national executive council meeting that the governing councils of Federal Polytechnic Oko, in Anambra State and that of Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State should be dissolved for creating avoidable problems in their institutions.