One feared dead at APC campaign in Lagos

policemen

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that one person was feared dead after a clash at Shitta, Surulere, during a campaign of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Kenneth Nwosu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the person was feared dead after a clash with an opposition party.

“Yes one person was feared dead during the clash but the police is on the hunt of those involved in the clash,” he said.

The police spokesman further said that those involved would be arrested and prosecuted, warning that the Force would not tolerate any form of violence before, during and after elections.

“Those involved in violence before, during and after the elections will be arrested and charged according to the law because the police will not tolerate any form of violence,” Nwosu said.

He urged the people of the state to remain law abiding and desist from any form of violence as the general elections approached.

He said the police was fully prepared to protect lives and property before, during and after the elections.

(NAN)

  • tyson

    Practically everything about the atrocities of Mohammadu Buhari is in the public domain and one is not going to regurgitate them. But one is presently concerned about his soullessness and wickedness. Any human being who professed disdain for “the Truth” as Buhari did in 1984 is a soulless person. Buhari told Nigerian journalists in 1984 that it did not matter if they wrote and printed “true” stories, if he Buhari or his administration did not like it, they would be jailed. Soulless Buhari went ahead, after jailing Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabor, to promulgate pro-active laws to murder three innocent Nigerians – Lawal Ojuolape, Bernard Ogedegbe and Bartholomew Owoh. He has never shown any remorse and he has never apologized.

    It was under the Buhari administration that Nigerians first queued for what was then known and called “essential commodities” such as milk, sugar and beverages. Buhari never showed mercy. Rather he gloated, intimidated, threatened and persecuted. He was really mean and cruel to Nigerians. Worse of all, he has not changed a bit. Those who are postulating that he could not do that under a democratic set up are being naïve and uncritical in their thinking. Such people are oblivious of the power of the Nigerian presidency which is imperial in nature and dictatorial in character. The fact that Jonathan is a weakling as a President is irrelevant.

    He allowed Umaru Dikko and Ubah Ahmed (who was actually arrested and detained) to escape to London after the coup of 1983. But because Umaru Dikko would always run his mouth and he was criticizing Buhari’s administration in London, Buhari decided to crate him like a merchandize and have him imported to Nigeria. If not for the vigilance of the always culpable British government, the Nigerian Customs were getting ready to clear Dikko as an expensive luggage. It would be a travesty and a tragedy rolled into one, to have Buhari as the President of Nigeria. Buhari is a dangerous being not fit for any decent society. To install an iniquitous person like him as the President of Nigeria is a disaster waiting to happen.

    “The grounds on which General Buhari is being promoted as the alternative choice are not only shaky, but pitifully naive. History matters. Records are not kept simply to assist the weakness of memory, but to operate as guides to the future.
    Prof. Wole Soyinka

    • tundemash

      yawn !

    • WALE

      YOU MUST BE SENSELESS

  • Sharp Sharp

    failbuhari will fail again

  • anneedu

    All because of election you loose your life, what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and loose his soul.

  • Haruna

    The man is a complete moron. He lacks leadership skills to become even his own manager not to talk of a governor. 2019 is very near.