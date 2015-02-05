One feared dead at APC campaign in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that one person was feared dead after a clash at Shitta, Surulere, during a campaign of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Kenneth Nwosu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the person was feared dead after a clash with an opposition party.

“Yes one person was feared dead during the clash but the police is on the hunt of those involved in the clash,” he said.

The police spokesman further said that those involved would be arrested and prosecuted, warning that the Force would not tolerate any form of violence before, during and after elections.

“Those involved in violence before, during and after the elections will be arrested and charged according to the law because the police will not tolerate any form of violence,” Nwosu said.

He urged the people of the state to remain law abiding and desist from any form of violence as the general elections approached.

He said the police was fully prepared to protect lives and property before, during and after the elections.

(NAN)