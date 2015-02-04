Group reports Asari Dokubo, other Niger Delta militants to ICC

Ex Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, Presidential aide, Kingsley Kuku, and the Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson at the threat meeting.
Ex Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, Presidential aide, Kingsley Kuku, and the Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson at the threat meeting.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, a nongovernmental organization, has reported Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and his Niger Delta kinsmen to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over their inciting statements ahead of the February general elections.

In a letter dated February 3, and addressed to Amie Bensouda of the Office of the Prosecutor, ICC, HEDA stated that the comments credited to Mr. Dokubo and other Niger Delta militants were “akin to preparation for crimes against humanity”.

“Madam Prosecutor, to avoid a repeat of the Kenyan experience, where evidence to prosecute alleged sponsors of post-election violence could not be sufficiently mobilized, your office is hereby implored to broaden your monitoring engagement to cover pre-election utterances, actions, inactions and postulations from January 2014,” HEDA stated in the letter signed by Firdaws Ibrahim, Communication Officer, HEDA.

“Political gladiators have set the template for developments leading to the heated electoral process. Several politicians, public office holders and their supporters have embarked on hate campaigns, open threat of violence and even act tantamount to genocide.”

Two weeks ago, prominent Niger Delta militants met in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and threatened to unleash violence on the country and take back the region’s oil should President Goodluck Jonathan lose re-election.

“For every Goliath, God created a David. For every Pharaoh, there is a Moses. We are going to war. Everyone of you should go and fortify yourself,” Mr. Dokubo-Asari, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, said at the gathering.

The militants were reacting to attacks on Mr. Jonathan and his campaign team during his rallies in the north.

Also, last November, Ibrahim Shema, the Katsina State governor, was caught on tape prodding his supporters to kill the opposition.

On January 14, the presidential candidates and their political parties signed a peace pact in Abuja, under the supervision of Kofi Annan, former United Nations Secretary General, and Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General.

Despite the peace accord, political campaigns across the country have continued to be characterized by hate speech, character assassination, religious and ethnic incitement and, physical attacks on campaign convoys.

The ICC on Tuesday warned that it would not take lightly the outbreak of violence during the general elections and vowed to prosecute persons or groups caught inciting or perpetrating acts of violence in the run-up or after election.

In the letter titled ‘Analysis of Security Situation in Nigeria,’ HEDA pledged to assist the ICC to ensure that sponsors and promoters of election violence are brought to book.

“Past experience have shown the government and by extension the ruling class as unwilling and incapable of bringing an end to politically induced violence or at the least, bring perpetrators of violence to book,” the group said.

“The April 16, 2011 Presidential election was greeted with an orgy of violence that took the world by surprise. It led to the death of over 800 persons in northern Nigeria. The victims were killed in three days of rioting in 12 northern states of Nigeria.

“In response to the mass killings, Nigerian Government on May 11, 2011 appointed a 22-member panel to investigate the causes and extent of the violence.

“In its report, submitted to the President on October 10, 2011, the panel indicted the government of contributing to the violence by failing to implement reports of past commissions and panels on ethno-religious and political crises which has contributed to the 2011 post-election violence and, urged the government to implement the reports.

“More than three years without implementation, even after a white paper was issued on the report, it is obvious the report has gone the way of those before it.

“The government has not only failed to implement recommendations of the Panel, the identified perpetrators of the violence are still freely working streets and, possibly emboldened by government’s inaction to unleash a higher degree of violence, if not favoured by outcomes of the 2015 election.”

  • burning spear

    stop deleting comments

    • tyson

      It shouldn’t be strange to the president the desperate extent that opposition figures like Amaechi and others can go because, in the past, several leaders of the APC had made incendiary comments intended to instill fear in everyone, and give an impression that if the party does not win next year’s election, then all hell will be let loose.

      A fact check of some of these comments may be necessary here: Malam Nasir el-Rufai, the resident APC prophet of doom, in January this year, said: “The next election is likely to be violent and many people are likely going to die. And the only alternative left to get power is to take it by force; this is the reality on ground.”

      Amaechi, a few days later said: “I came to Bori to prove to you that you don’t need to run away from violence. If a man is chasing you with AK-47, you should carry machine gun and the man will call for peace.”

      Buhari, touted as a religious extremist, has never denied his comments two years ago that “There is another developed Boko Haram of
      criminals who steal and kill while the biggest Boko Haram is the
      Federal Government. God willing, by 2015, something will happen. They either conduct a free and fair election or they go a very disgraceful way. If what happened in 2011 (alleged rigging) should again happen in 2015, by the grace of God, the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood”

      Tinubu, as a prelude to the last Osun gubernatorial elections, in a paper he delivered to the young minds at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, spoke about the APC’s new “rig and roast” policy; and there is, of course, the APC spokesman, Lai Mohammed, who dishes a monthly feast of inflammatory comments. With a company like this, it is incumbent on Nigerians to be wary and “shine their eyes” and know the calibre of politicians seeking votes next week. where were they on this?

      • shobo

        With ur facts y can u also report them to ICC than writing jagons on this report

        • paul eneke

          Thank you! Since he claimed to have enough facts,only God knows what has stopped him to do same.

      • concernednigerian

        What is Nigerian law there for if we have to take every issue to the ICC?

      • Matthew keyh

        what are you trying to say here ,the Human right community did that to prevent crime against other tribes in the country in case there is election violence ,government should have acted decisively against any person making a threat of war or threaten national security,but does not seems to worry or care about all this inflammatory and inciting statements,Government must be responsible at all times

      • staaaaaaaaaaa

        please take this your dossier to ICC and we will credit you for it. But HEDA has done well to notify ICC ABOUT asari and the gang noises. Or do u need a phd like d one they gave your oga at d top before you can do that?

  • burning spear

    did they report boko harm to the ICC—-or obasanjo after Odi to them-aanimals

  • Worried Mother

    Thank you. Good start.

  • concernednigerian

    Is this not stupidity? What did the people do to be reported to the ICC and are the people of Nigeria ruled by municipal or international law? How many Americans have you seen standing trial at the ICC? ICC does not deal with individuals but with countries and those sent to the Hague were based on the fact that countries, who are members of the ICJ sanctioned their trial. To accede to membership, you must have international legal personality. Individuals are objects and not subjects of international law. We always like to do things over and above what is expected of us. Only the municipal authorities can send people to the Hague for trial. Is Junaid Mohammed and also those who threatened to make the country ungovernable still sitting down to plot or are they already in the custody of the ICC? You’re free to wallow in ignorance but making a mockery of our intelligence is totally unacceptable..

    • Nigeria

      threatened the country with war inside a government house, this is too much for u to support.

      • Sharp Sharp

        what about buhari of the dog and baboon fame or the tinubu rig and roast ? go siddon jare una hypocrisy too much ! Insha Allah you are a disgrace to the ulama

    • Concerned Niger Delta

      If you know the law to this extend, why did you not ask your semi lord gud luk to arrest those that said they will make his government ungovernable, why making the life of innocent people so miserable, remember what goes around will always come around.
      If mass killing and suppression is what you think will help gudluck to continue, while his agent continue supplying armunitions to thugs and enemies of Muslims then this is your time.
      Remember Gorliah, Ferror, Hitler all came and they are gone your god farther will go one day. Where wilj you br then? Bloody enemy to Islam, Muslim and the North.
      He better fevide the country and pack your fuel cursed money with all those hungry for the fuel money and leave us with our faith as Muslim.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    HEDA, stop this show of ignorance. What would it take you to seek
    legal advice on how and when to take a matter to the ICC? It is becoming
    something of an embarrassment to see all these NGOs run to the ICC. Please
    go and read the Rome Statute that set up this body before going to town
    on this show of ignorance. Please stop insulting Nigeria and Nigerians!

    • staaaaaaaaaaa

      you are the only sadistic nigerian that is insulted by this laudable action of HEDA. This observation is needed to even protect the people of niger delta themselves. because it will help to isolate brutish people like asari who cant win a fight with militias from other zones. But we wont allow them to distract us, let us finish the business of installing change in the palace of power in Nigeria, and we will come back to tackle people like them. They are just empty barrels. We know how to neutralise them. Just hang on a shortwhile. A few people cant hold a nation of almost 200 million people to ransome. Nigeria is designed by God, and we are the ones that gave Jona chnace to rule nigeria, not asari. If we considered asari misbehaviours, nobody will ven give jona a chance. We even demonstrated for him when Turaya would allow him to become the president, why didnt asari demonstrated then? This is what we are saying that Jona lacks common sense, and didnt know whom to regard as his constituency. Where was Clark in those days? Anyway as I said, let febuhari14th just come, and we will praise God, and we will come back to the unfinished business of these touts who called themselves militants. Chief Gani Fawe´hinmi was a militant for the masses, these ones are just militants for their own purses. It will stop after February 14th.

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    What do you expect from the typewriter generation of black Africans.

  • MaskedPhantom

    It was also alleged that Magu retains a coterie of journalists and publicists to launder his stinking dross. Et tu, PT?