Just In: ASUU may call off strike tomorrow after Monday’s successful meeting with govt

ASUU Strike: Lecturers meet Nigerian govt delegation

Nigerian university teachers have accepted the proposal of government but asked to be given until Tuesday for words on ending their strike.

Biodun Ogunyemi, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, stated this after the fifth open negotiation meeting with representatives of government, which lasted about four hours. 

He said the government will hear from them within 24 hours.

“Our members are waiting for us currently at the Labour House, so you will hear from us within 24 hours,” Mr. Ogunyemi said.

“In the spirit of patriotism, we can work collectively for the improvement of the education sector,” he said. 

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said both parties had come to the end of deliberation on the matter. 

“We have made lots of progress and agreed on the Union’s demands and we produced what we called ‘Collective Agreement of Action’ but ASUU calls it Memorandum of Action because they want implementation,” he said.

