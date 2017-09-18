JUST IN: Nigerian minister shut out of Supreme Court event

Related News

Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, was on Monday shut out of an event at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, commemorating a new legal year.

The event is also earmarked for the swearing in of a new set of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Mr. Dalung, himself a lawyer, arrived the doors of the main courtroom of the Supreme Court around 10:10 a.m.

However, security officials who had shut out a number of senior members of the bar and journalists from entering the packed hall, politely turned back the minister.

Recounting his ordeal to some concerned bystanders, Mr. Dalung blamed himself for the situation.

“The programme has started and people are trying to say I am this or I am that but we are all lawyers, we know that once the CJN has sat down you cannot enter. You can only plead but you cannot show you are somebody here,” he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors of Sokoto and Kogi states are among dignitaries attending the ceremony.

The event is underway as at the time of this report.