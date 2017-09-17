Anambra Governorship: CDD, Premium Times partner for effective election coverage

Related News

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Premium Times Nigeria have entered into partnership for effective monitoring, and observation of political events in the run-up to the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.



Considering the fact that election is a process and not an event, the partnership entered into by both parties would allow for effective observation and documentation of political happenings, including activities of political parties, their supporters, civil society organizations (CSOs), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other stakeholders, at the different phases of electoral cycle in the State.



As part of our efforts to ensure that the pre-election observation and reporting are well conducted, CDD and Premium Times, on September 12, 2017, trained over twenty-five (25) journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on techniques and methodology of observing and reporting on election.



The young journalists have since be broken into groups and deployed to cover activities of politicians, and other stakeholders in the electoral process during pre-election phase, Election Day, and post-election period in the state.



At the end of the training, a lot of positive feedbacks were gathered. According to Amala Uchendu, one of the participants, “It was an eye-opener to me, and it awakened the dead spirit of electioneering in me, also keeping me abreast of the task ahead”.



Another journalist who benefited from the training, Okafor Chidiebele, said he was inspired by the training, and got more enlightened on election reporting and observation. Participants also thanked CDD and Premium Times for the ‘warm treat’ and ‘productive training’.



We urge readers and stakeholders in the electoral process to be on the lookout for the work of these promising journalists and the products of this unique partnership.



Signed:



Idayat Hassan

Director, CDD



Dapo Olorunyomi

Publisher, Premium Times