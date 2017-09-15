BREAKING: Nigeria’s D’Tigers overpower Senegal, zoom into Afrobasket final

Related News

The Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, have qualified for the final of the 2017 Afrobasket championship following their hard-earned 76-71 win over Senegal on Friday night.

Though they were stretched, D’Tigers were on top of their game as they won three of the four quarters in Friday’s semifinal clash.

At the end of the first quarter, D’Tigers established a-15-12 points lead over their opponents.

The second and third quarters were also fiercely contested but the Nigerian men nicked it at 19-17 and 18-16.

While Senegal won the final quarter 26-24, it was not enough to deny Nigeria a place in the final.

Senegal were trying to reach the final for the first time since 2005; but they were denied yet again this time by D’Tigers who are keen on successfully defending the title they won two year ago.

Nigeria will face Tunisia in Saturday’s final.