BREAKING: Nigeria’s D’Tigers overpower Senegal, zoom into Afrobasket final

D'Tigress
D'Tigress

The Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, have qualified for the final of the 2017 Afrobasket championship following their hard-earned 76-71 win over Senegal on Friday night.

Though they were stretched, D’Tigers were on top of their game as they won three of the four quarters in Friday’s semifinal clash.

At the end of the first quarter, D’Tigers established a-15-12 points lead over their opponents.

The second and third quarters were also fiercely contested but the Nigerian men nicked it at 19-17 and 18-16.

While Senegal won the final quarter 26-24, it was not enough to deny Nigeria a place in the final.

Senegal were trying to reach the final for the first time since 2005; but they were denied yet again this time by D’Tigers who are keen on successfully defending the title they won two year ago.

Nigeria will face Tunisia in Saturday’s final.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.