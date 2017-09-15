UPDATED: South-east governors proscribe IPOB, ask Buhari to withdraw soldiers from region

South-east Governors
South-east Governors

The South-east Governors Forum rose from its meeting on Friday to announce the proscription of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in all the five states of the zone.

They also appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to withdraw soldiers from the zone while the police carry out their constitutional duty of securing lives and property.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, announced this after a meeting of the governors with the South-east leadership of the National Assembly and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-political organisation.

Mr. Umahi, who read a six-point communique after the meeting, said the five governors are to ensure compliance with the directive in their respective states.

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the South-East and its attendant consequences, the South-East Governors hereby resolved as follows:

“All the activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on National issues and submit to the committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the South-East zone through the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum,” the communique stated.

According to Mr. Umahi, the “South-east Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly Members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.”

“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.”

The meeting also reiterated their earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold.

“Accordingly, we appeal to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammad’s Buhari GCFR to please, withdraw the military in the South-east zone, while police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order,” he added.

Mr. Umahi said the South-east governors have taken concrete steps to protect the lives and property of non-indigenes in the region.

He said that the governors were in touch with the Northern Governors Forum and that the latter assured them of the safety of all Igbos living in the north. He said the Igbo governors plan to exchange visits with their northern counterparts.

“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the in the South-east zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action be taken against anyone found culpable,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Nigerian military declared IPOB a “terrorist organisation” giving five reasons for its decision.

Friday’s meeting was also attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) while Rochas Okorocha of Imo was represented by his deputy.

Also in attendance were the Ohanaeze leadership led by Chigozie Ogbu, former deputy governor of Ebonyi State, who represented John Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze.

The National Assembly members led by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Adamu Abubakar, were also in attendance.

Clashes between IPOB members and the security officials have led to several injuries in Abia with a police station also burnt.

IPOB wants an independent country of Biafra and says it is a non-violent organisation, although its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, recently said the group may reconsider its non-violence stance.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Jon

    Terrorist Buhari has won! Also, see below:

    How did Buhari what allegedly looted Petroleum Trust Fund become President?

    So, that uninformed Nigerians may know:

    Saddam Hussein, the former President of Iraq was tried, convicted and executed by hanging for murdering 122 Iraqi citizens in the Dujail Province of Iraq. Buhari has so far, massacred more than 122 Nigerian citizens and therefore, should face similar fate like Saddam Hussein.
    What’s your thought on that? Isn’t that justice?

    Terrorist and evil Buhari should not be allowed to enter the United States or when he enters, he should be arrested and sent to ICC in the Hague to face charges of mass murder of Nigerian citizens in Zaria and SE.

    • Moore

      You are a buffoon

    • Pat

      Irrelevant!

    • onube

      Who r those killed? Mr jaundiced history

    • Dr. Hassan

      Shut up…

    • Moses Stone

      Keyboard warrior if you are not happy please go and face the dancing python and lets see what remains of you before daybreak.

    • Screw-em

      I will like to see your reaction when another man sleeps with your wife while you watch helplessly. And when its all over, your wife brags to your face that there is nothing you can do because she enjoyed it.

      • Moses Stone

        hahahahahahahahahahaha

      • Julius

        Lmaooooooooooooo !! he will come on the internet to tell us what he will do while waiting for the UN and Trump.

      • tundemash

        That scenario you painted is called cuckcold usually used by men who can’t get it up with their wives; @Jon might just be one of such !

    • marcos avelino

      Mr dreamer wakeup When China gives up Tibet or India gives up Kashmir or when Polish , Russian , Estonian German Jewish immigrants to Israel give back the native Palestinians back their land then Nigeria will give you this tiny biyamfara – ( all SE states are 29,000 sq km in size which is less than half of Niger state with 76,000 sq km !!! )

  • lakande1

    Well done governors.

  • Apostel

    “All the activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed”.
    Why now and not much earlier?

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    Sorry dudes. You cannot just say it is prescribed. You need to pass laws through your state houses of assembly that makes the activities of IPOB illegal. Stop deceiving yourselves. If you want to curb the menace. CURB IT. Do not pretend to curb it.

    • Man_Enough

      A crime is being committed and you are waiting for a law to be passed before you deal with it? Haba! Are you not aware that secession, if not carried out according to the constitution is a treasonable felony? All these while, they are being tolerated just for the sake of peace.

    • Julius

      Well it may come to doing that sooner than later if kanu and his ipob do not listen to the governors…which I think they won’t. Sometimes events will make people to do the right thing.

  • aboki

    Well done!
    Nigeria is bigger than any individuals no matter his or her position.
    Nigerians are wiser and resolute and would not scum to any intimidation .
    There are millions of Southerners living comfortable in Northern Nigeria with their BROTHERS and SISTERS in that Region.
    The beauty of it is you can find IGBO MAN in the remotest part of CORE north living peacefully and participating in every activities with the locals.
    The same apply as there are millions of northerners in Southern Nigeriaearnings their daily needs without any hindrance or intimidation.
    Must we go to war?
    Nigeria we hail thee!
    Kudos n Congratulations YOUR EXCELLENCIES.
    To God be the glory.

  • tundemash

    It’s now u realise the IPOB nonsense needs to be crushed???? If the army hadn’t stepped, u all would still be condoning that confused”Israeli” terrorist.

    • Julius

      Yes and feeding them nonsense. Now the rubber dey meet road small, small. You know bro, they are so delusional to think they can win against the FGN. They are so EVIL that they are counting on the army killing some of them , mostly women and children video tape themso they can use it for propaganda. Bro, some of them even said that in the open..on the internet. What a bunch of morons. UNBELIEVABLE !!!

  • Screw-em

    Igbo kwenu, the so called efulefu’s, have now come to their senses. These wretched criminals who are nothing short of demented sadistic caricatures for governors stood with their folded arms for so long while the treasonous coward kanu was ranting like a one legged hyena. Now that sai Baba has stood his ground, and the strong drum beats of his army has began shaking the foundation of their well known deceptive machinations, all of a sudden, the word “proscribed” has become a fancy word. Kanu the coward will rot in hell and biafraud will never see the light of day in the next 500 millenia. Tell Ekweremadu to go eat grass, he will be picked up shortly for supporting a treasonist. Imagine the deputy Senate president working with a classless moron to destabilize a country he supposed holds allegiance to. Wow!!!, and he is still walking free and mouthing off?

  • loye

    Igbos confused Barbarians with no leader or direction everybody fighting for selfish interest.

  • loye

    Igbos barbarians, they never appreciate civil and diplomatic engagement. Once you are civil in relating with an igbo man he sees you as weak. He basically wants to use is barbaric ethics to trample on you. Igbo man will never stay in his place except you forcefully put him in his place. When you are ethical igbo man thinks he is smarter by is lack of ethics

    Igbos deserve every kind of harsh treatment cos that’s the only thing he respects. A civil man like Osibajo is weak in igbo dictionary. A civil tribe like yoruba is weak. Civility puts igbo on the offensive.

    Shey you call Yorubas cowards, your leaders see fire they get brain reset all these while they kept quiet Kanu self dey hibernate. If you chicken out of this una be bastards.

    Igbos have been playing their senseless any government in power politics since independence. It’s ok so far as an igbo man is there in any power arrangement . Now that they lost out they want to fight their way to relevance or simply limp out of the fray to their clannish Biafran enclave.

    Yorubas were heavily marginalized under Jonathan, yoruba took it as politics. Jonathan and his igbos never rescuicitated Calabar or Port Harcourt Port igbos never complained now they are complaining about Lagos having the only functional port, Jonathan repaired no Eastern road, no 2nd Niger bridge igbos never complained. Now they are complaining of budgetary marginalization. Greedy tribe always having a morbid sense of entitlement. Always scheming for power by dubious alliances with whoever is in power.

    Now that nobody wants accommodate their morbid sense of entitlement they wanna cause trouble. Now they lost out they are threatening everybody.

    If you are marginalized do the politics, stay in opposition instead of always defecting to ruling party. If you want out of Nigeria being losers who can’t play the politics.

    If you must agitate be civil, if not you will be dealt with barbarians. You can’t threaten Nigeria the balance of coercive power is not in your favor. Losers, Barbarians

    Zik was outmanovered out western politics by the politically savvy awolowo instead of remaining on west as opposition leader in western region the shameless business politician knows he can never match awolowo ran to the east and removed EYO ita.

    Each time they lose out of the power game they run to the east or align with Fulani instead of playing opposition politcs to beat other contenders . Bloody cowsrds.

    • Man_Enough

      Not all of them are like that. I know some well polished great Ibo men.

    • Julius

      God bless !! That’s the mentality of bullies. They will keep yapping trash till you punch them in the mouth then they will start yelling that you hate them and wants the UN to come and take care of their craps as if the UN wasn’t following what has been going on. Same UN advised them to seek referendum and stop the threats but, they didn’t listen. Now kanu and the ipob druggies are bringing problems in their door step.

    • Sean

      You’re a genius and I salute your truthfulness and courage, may God bless your kids and generations to follow ! You’re great my guy! I doff my hat and God bless you

    • tundemash

      Do not equate one demented terrorist Kanu to the whole Igbo tribe just as you can equate idiots like Fayose and FFK to the whole Yoruba race.

  • Moses Stone

    Good news and somehow a little bit late. However, any keyboard warrior who is not happy with this decision should simply go and face the dancing python and lets see what remains of him by daybreak.

  • ukoette ibekwe

    The losers arose from their meeting. They are ones who engineered the army invasion. A house rat will always invite the outside rat to plunder one’s home.

    • Julius

      You voted for all of them..right ? I guess they are now not Igbo enough for daring to do the right thing.

      • Sean

        Good comment! Complicated statement though as those biafrans will never understand what you briefly said there

        • Julius

          Reasoning is not in their Genes !!

    • Rote

      You must have been born after the civil war else you would have been praising the wisdom of their action.

    • Moses Stone

      Bros they did not stop you from confronting the NA o! Please go and lets hear ur story by daybreak

  • Liberty

    Sorry, IPOB!!!
    Pls, tell Nnamdi Kanu to try again after 500 years.

    • Moses Stone

      Hahahahahahaha .. even the Devil wont be alive by that time

  • Man_Enough

    At last, common sense prevails. It would have been ridiculous to leave the leadership of Ibos to a man who was never given an official madate neither by an election or even a consensus.

  • share Idea

    When Nnamdi Kalu said that intelligence report reaching showed SE governors connived with the army to kill him on his way to attend the meeting. The sequence of events in the last few hours have vindicated Kanu. How governors can proscribe organization that they did not register is beyond reason

    • Akiika

      Go to the East and protest, stop making internet noise here.

    • lala

      Yes they can. When such organizations raze a police station, specialize in hate speech, force people against their will to chant Biafra…..Innocent citizens of Abia had to chant “hail Biafra” just to survive Sept 10th.

    • tundemash

      When it suits you, u claim Govs are the security chiefs in their state and when it suits you, u now claim same Govs cannot proscribe a potential terrorist group. Anyway, teh deed has been done, instead of making noise online, go to Kanu’s house and dance to teh python music.

      • FineBoy

        The guy is hiding in Banana Island hoping for war to enable return to the East and buy cheap land

  • Akiika

    Lolz, SE Governors figured this crazy Nnamdi Kanu will put sand sand for their garri, they quickly do the needful. They understand declaration of state of emergency will be next a.k.a military administrator.

  • concernednigerian

    Will Asari Dokubo accept this proscription of IPOB? He has been making noise more than the Biafrans themselves.

  • Anasieze Donatus

    TO LATE,MY GOVERNOR.s

  • thusspokez

    Too little, too late

    Egwu Eke II must begin and run its course.
    Egwu Eke III must begin and run its course.
    Egwu Eke IV must begin and run its course.

  • Bayo Ola

    This is how leaders behave. Kudos to the South-east Governors Forum. As leaders of your zone you don’t fold your arms and allow a miscreant , Nnamdi Kanu, to jeopardise your interests across Nigeria. Your silence before now implies you surreptitiously supported IPOB. Your current stand shows you as stakeholders. The rest of us can now engage you. Using civilized ways to address to address grievances is the most decent way to engage any serious government. Allowing some barbarians to call the shot in your zone will only turn your SE zone to a war zone. Let Kanu and his group of buffoons know that the NA will Buratashi him and his rag tag followers if they try our will. Enough said!

    • PolyGon2013

      Exactly. They silently supported Kanu, but the guy grew wind. Ibo cannot intimidate Nigeria to get to the presidency. They just can’t get over the lost of the election. They could not let go of no more access to the nation’s trwasury. I am glad that they finally woke up from their slumber.